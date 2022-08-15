WATCH: City summer departure scores rocket for new club

Video

Former Norwich City midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou has scored a stunning half-vollley for new club Stade Brest. - Credit: PA

Norwich City summer departure Pierre Lees-Melou opened his Stade Brest account with a stunning strike from long range on Sunday.

Lees-Melou departed Carrow Road for the Pirates last month in a deal that could rise to £3.5million, and has already scored his first goal in red.

The Frenchman's unerring half-volley earned his new club a point against Champions League Marseille, who the Canaries defeated 3-0 in a pre-season friendly.

Send it, Pierre Lees-Melou! 🚀



The former Norwich City midfielder scores with a sensational long-range strike for Brest! pic.twitter.com/iRUYGaQPjE — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 14, 2022

The 29-year-old's move came as part of a significant midfield overhaul at Carrow Road, as part which they've signed four new central players, and are without four of the midfielders who played for them last term.

City head coach Dean Smith said following Lees-Melou's departure: "With Pierre, he made it clear right from the start he would like to try and play at the highest level he could. He got offered a very good deal to go to Brest, and the football club got offered a very good deal, so it suited all parties in the end.

"I thank him for his time and I think he is a very talented, clever player. We couldn’t stand in his way once the offer was acceptable to the football club."

You can watch Lees-Melou's astonishing strike in the video above.