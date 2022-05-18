Podcast
PODCAST: A City point to discuss as attentions turn to next season
Norwich City may have earned a point on the road against Wolverhampton Wanderers, but there are still plenty of issues to deal with ahead of next season's Championship campaign.
Our Canaries correspondents discussed City's 1-1 draw at Molineux, their players of the season, Teemu Pukki and how to get fans back on side next season.
Chief Norwich City reporter Connor Southwell hosted specialist City reporter Samuel Seaman and group football editor Paddy Davitt on the Pink Un podcast, and Davitt believes that Norwich should already be considering Pukki's future.
He said: "Regarding the contractual status, I’m pretty sure those conversations will already have been had and will continue.
"Ultimately, you don’t want a scenario where 12 months from now he’s a free agent and he goes, particularly if it’s off the back of a successful season.
"I think that if he’s still showing that there’s no diminishing of his powers next season, he’s still scoring goals, he’s still pivotal to how Norwich play, then you tie him down for longer.
"There aren’t too many Teemu Pukki’s around, particularly in Norwich’s price range, and the chances of them finding another one this season are pretty limited I would think.
"You won’t get better than him, so you keep him, build around him again. Then, if everything falls into place, they’ll be in the Premier League in 12 months’ time and Pukki will still be in and around it.
"Albeit the narrative will probably shift at that point, given his age, to succession planning."
