PODCAST: The pressure builds on City boss Smith

Norwich City manager Dean Smith is under increasing pressure, as discussed on the latest edition of the Pink Un podcast. - Credit: PA

The latest edition of the Pink Un podcast focused on the mounting pressure on Norwich City head coach Dean Smith.

The Canaries are without a win in five games and have dropped to seventh in the Championship table, leading for many calls to dismiss the former Aston Villa man.

Podcast host Connor Southwell was joined by City reporters Paddy Davitt and Samuel Seaman to discuss the situation at Carrow Road. Here's how the discussion unfolded...

CS: The last time we recorded a podcast, we looked at the points tally that Norwich City would get in the three games against Luton, Sheffield United and Burnley. I was the least optimistic and I went with three. They've taken one from those three games. How much pressure is Dean Smith under at the moment?

PD: He should be under a lot of pressure, because it's really bad. You can have this endless debate about styles of play, approach, what he's trying to do, whether he's improved the players. But fundamentally, you have a football team who are malfunctioning.

They're dysfunctional, they've got one win in eight now, and it was starkly evident on Tuesday night against Burnley against an opponent who were everything Norwich weren't.

They understood what Vincent Kompany wanted from that, carried out those plans, the individuals made the collective better. Norwich weren't far away from grinding something out, but it still felt like two clubs going in different directions. Only one team looked like it was set up for promotion, and it wasn't Norwich.

Ultimately something will have to change, unless those who matter inside the club are content to flatline this season. I don't believe that to be the case, so something has to change.

Really, the buck stops with Dean Smith and his coaching staff, and above them it's Stuart Webber. They will all need to make some very big decisions over the coming games.

One things is abundantly clear - it's not working. Large swathes of the fan base have had enough, and once your fanbase have reached that tipping point, particularly with two Carrow Road games on the horizon, then we all know how it plays out. You need something to change, and hoping something will change I don't think is enough now.

Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber could face some difficult decisions in the coming weeks, alongside his head coach Dean Smith. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant

CS: It feels like this is heading in one direction, and I don't mean necessarily just surrounding Dean Smith, but the season more generally. It's very difficult to see how that downward momentum shifts.

SS: It is, because there hasn't been much of a concerted effort to shift the narrative for a long time. It feels like they've been happy to trudge on, even after such a miserable relegation.

In the summer we only saw four summer signings, two on loan and all in the same area of the pitch. Any idea of a rebuild or grand gestures to show that the page had been turned wasn't there.

It looked like that was the best way to go when they had a good spell of results, but performance-wise it was never quite where you'd hope it would be for a team aiming for the automatic promotion spots.

Looking at the context of it now, at the start of the season they had three or four games where they struggled, and that felt like a long enough period. Now they've had one win in eight, and they've almost matched that nine-game unbeaten run which was used as an argument for how successful they've been this season.

The momentum is certainly significant in the wrong direction, and I'm sure that's why a lot of fans are calling for Dean Smith's head. That's a grand gesture that turns things around and signifies the turning of a page. Perhaps if they'd made more of those decision in the summer, they wouldn't be in a situation where they have to pull a grand gesture out of the bag to show that they understand that there's an issue.

It's not just about Smith, but the whole club feels like it's going in the wrong direction.

