PODCAST: Preparations ramp up ahead of City's pre-season return

New Norwich City signing Isaac Hayden arrives at Carrow Road from Newcastle United on an initial loan deal. - Credit: PA

Norwich City's 2022-23 preparations are ramping up, with less than three weeks until their pre-season kicks off at Dereham Town.

Our correspondents discussed the Canaries' first signing of the summer in Isaac Hayden, their transfer plans going forward, the pitfalls of their Home for Everyone campaign and more on the Pink Un Norwich City podcast.

Chief Norwich City reporter Connor Southwell hosted specialist Canaries reporters Samuel Seaman and Adam Harvey, and Harvey is impressed by Hayden's arrival at Carrow Road.

"He's the type of signing that most fans would've been happy with if Norwich had got him last summer in the Premier League," said Harvey. "He'd have probably given them a much bigger chance of survival.

"He's a hard worker, he'll graft in the midfield. He's got that ability to win duels, the ability to win the ball back and get it forward for the more technical midfielders in front of him."

Harvey believes that Hayden is somewhat of a coup for Dean Smith's side.

"I think Norwich can build off him," he continued, "so that's a really good first addition this summer.

"I was quite surprised that he'd stepped down to the Championship. He's got the ability there to play in the Premier League still."

Seaman was also impressed by the initial loan deal for Hayden, saying: "There's a lot of intangibles in this signing, a lot of hard work and attitude.

"It's a different type of signing to what we saw under Daniel Farke. It's not that often that we were seeing English players with Premier League experience, and credit goes to Stuart Webber and Dean Smith for spotting the perfect time to pounce when a player with that much experience was available.

"Rarely do you get somebody that's played five consecutive Premier League seasons going on loan to the Championship.

"I think it's a good deal, an encouraging deal. It feels like quite a statement."

