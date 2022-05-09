Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
PODCAST: 'Embarrassing' City defeat and accompanying protest assessed

Samuel Seaman

Published: 10:47 AM May 9, 2022
Norwich City manager Dean Smith during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by

Dean Smith has a tough two weeks to navigate with Norwich City. - Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd

After a bleak start to Norwich City's post-relegation fixture list, our Canaries correspondents attempted to map out where things go from here.

With Leicester, Wolves and Tottenham still to play for City, there's scope for things to get worse before they get better. We discussed what that might look like, and how Dean Smith's side can avoid it.

City reporters Connor Southwell and Samuel Seaman were joined by Eastern Daily Press deputy news editor David Freezer for the Pink Un podcast.

Freezer still believes Smith is the man for the job at Carrow Road, but warned the Norwich head coach to avoid burning any bridges before the end of the season.

He said: "I'm concerned that this final three games will do so much damage that it makes (Dean Smith's) position very difficult, and that it will mean there have been some harsh and difficult conversations with  players that he's going to need next season.

"Frankly, these last three games could be heavy defeats. We could have today (the 4-0 defeat by West Ham) three times over. It could even be worse.

"If they don't show any fight and just implode to three further miserable defeats, and it's finishing the season with 13 defeats in 15, then I can't sit here and be 100% confident that he will be here for next season.

"But I've always been in the camp of hoping he would be. Say you're Blackburn and Tony Mowbray (their manager) is off, who are two of the guys that you'd want as a Championship manager? Daniel Farke and Dean Smith.

"I still hope that people don't get too on top of Dean Smith, and they don't blame him too much for this and don't start hating on him, because I think there's still a very talented coach there.

"Even with the squad that Norwich have got, I don't see any reason why they shouldn't be in the promotion mix. Financially they're going to be very competitive by Championship standards.

"I'm still just about in the Smith camp, and hopeful that he will bounce back and bring a new narrative and go again next season. 

"But it's going to be difficult to keep everyone on board. There's not any patience already for so many people. For everybody to be fully on board with the Dean Smith story, I think he's really going to have to ride out some choppy waves."

