Samuel Seaman: Player ratings after the Canaries' shoot-out win over Blues

Player Ratings

Here is Samuel Seaman's verdict on Norwich City, after they beat Birmingham to advance to the second round of the Carabao Cup in dramatic fashion.

Angus Gunn



Not much to deal with by way of shot-stopping in the opening 90 minutes, but pulled off two saves to star in the penalty shootout.



Struggled at set-pieces to display a real presence, which is one area he’ll look to improve upon. Nonetheless a very good showing. 8



Jacob Sorensen



Generally not a very good showing in an unfamiliar position. Regularly caught out by high balls and lacking penetration in possession, but came up with the game’s greatest moment of quality.



A fantastic strike similar to his against Marseille in pre-season, but he didn’t look like entirely reliable backup at right-back. Did well to fill in at left-back when Sam McCallum went off injured. 7



Jonathan Tomkinson



Acquitted himself well against Birmingham’s big Lukas Jutkiewicz on his senior debut, especially considering the increasingly difficult task being a Norwich defender is becoming without the protection of a genuine defensive midfielder.



Unlucky to divert Jordan Graham’s corner beyond Gunn for the equaliser, but he was part of the defence that should’ve been better at set-pieces. 6





Grant Hanley



Similarly to Tomkinson, was put under excessive pressure as a result of the lack of help from midfield.



Cut out the mistakes seen at times, including in that sending off at Cardiff on the opening days. An improved performance. 6



Sam McCallum



Impressive on the ball, with little by way of a test in the other direction. Displayed his high levels of technical quality on a number of occasions in the first half.



Worryingly withdrawn due to an injury, with fellow left-back Dimitris Giannoulis ruled out for at least eight weeks after a ligament injury sustained against Wigan.



He’ll hope fitness issues haven’t snatched away his big chance. 7



Liam Gibbs



Calm and assured on the ball, and energetic and physical off it. The closest thing City had to a defensive midfielder, but screening the back four was always going to be a tough ask when flanked by two attackers.



Had a few ambitious passes that didn’t come off, but moved the ball with the pace and intent that head coach Dean Smith has been looking for. Boosted his hopes of featuring in the first team. 7



Kieran Dowell



Very impressive in the opening half-hour, before beginning to fade. Understandable given his recent fitness woes.



Linked very well with Danel Sinani and was a key part of some luscious quick passing moves in the early parts. Withdrawn just after 60 minutes. 7



Gabriel Sara



Plenty of energy and hunger for the ball, but failed to make the impact he’d hoped to. Again, a man whose recent struggles with injury excuse the foibles in his performance.



Came close to scoring when Onel Hernandez teed him up at 0-0, but his shot bobbled just wide. Must find some more clingy shin pads. 6



Danel Sinani



Excellent. Integral in those fluid attacking moves in the first half and provided the quality finish to open up the game at 1-0.



Set up Sorensen for the second, but his poor pass leading to the Blues’ first was a blot on an otherwise almost faultless performance. Big statement from the Luxembourg international. 8





Onel Hernandez



Exactly the same issues persist in the case of the Cuban. Plenty of threat but a lack of end product. And repeat. And repeat. And repeat.



So loved by fans and his qualities are clear, but his ability to cross and shoot must improve if he’s to have a significant role to play this term. 5



Jordan Hugill



Led the line impeccably. Held off defenders, took them on, brought the creators into the game. A well-rounded performance from the number, topped off by a mercurial assist for the opening goal.



Showed, perhaps for the first time, that his style can really work as part of a possession-based performance, which bodes well for City’s Championship campaign. 7

Subs:

Max Aarons (for McCallum, 45)

Played the majority of the game after Sam McCallum's injury forced to him off. Calm and collected as usual. Little by way of a defensive test, as Birmingham's attacks came almost exclusively through the middle. 6

Marcelino Nunez (on for Sara, 64)

Just loves playing football. His Panenka penalty was one of the highlights of the night. Reminiscent of a certain fellow South American. 6

Aaron Ramsey (for Dowell, 64)

Showed some glimpses of technical quality but produced little by way of chances. Early signs are good. 6

Kenny McLean (for Hernandez, 77)

Missed City's first penalty of the evening, but showed courage to step up first. 5

Josh Sargent (on for Hugill, 77)

Kept his nerve to score the crucial penalty. 6