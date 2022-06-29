City announce academy pre-season schedule

News

Norwich City have announced pre-season schedules for their under-18 and under-23 sides, with both facing rivals Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys will be the under-23s' final fixture before their Premier League 2 Division Two campaign kicks off, as they'll travel to Suffolk on Saturday, July 30 for a 2pm kick-off.

They start their preparations at the Lotus Training Centre against Mk Dons on Friday, July 15. They'll then travel to Scotland to face Hibernian four days later, as the first team will on July 24.

That's followed by a much shorter trip to Braintree Town, before they take on Wingate and Finchley on July 26.

The under-18s start with a visit to Southend United on July 19, meaning both academy sides and the first team will all be in pre-season action on the same night.

They'll then play Luton Town at home on Saturday, July 23, before facing Stevenage away the following Tuesday. The Blues will cross the Norfolk/Suffolk border on Saturday, July 30, before a game against Everton rounds off City's under-18 pre-season on August 6.

Full Norwich City academy pre-season schedule:

Under-23s

- Friday, July 15 v MK Dons (H) - 2pm KO

- Tuesday, July 19 v Hibernian (A) - 2.30pm KO

- Saturday, July 23 v Braintree Town (A) - 3pm KO

- Tuesday, July 26 v Wingate and Finchley (A) - 7.45pm KO

- Saturday, July 30 v Ipswich Town (A) - 2pm KO

Under-18s

- Tuesday, July 19 v Southend United (A) - 12.30pm KO

- Saturday, July 23 v Luton Town (H) - 12pm KO

- Tuesday, July 26 v Stevenage (A) - 12.30pm KO

- Saturday, July 30 v Ipswich Town (H) - 11.30am KO

- Saturday, August 6 v Everton (A) - 11am KO