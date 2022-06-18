City to play Marseille in pre-season - reports

News

Norwich City will play Ligue 1 side Marseille as part of their pre-season preparations.

That's according to Le Phoceen journalist Romain Canuti, who reported on his Twitter account that the match would take place in Fos-sur-Mer, a French commune around 40 miles from Marseille.

The report also suggests that the game will take place on July 16, a date City earmarked on their official website for a friendly to be added to their schedule.

L'OM va faire un match amical contre Norwich le 16 juillet à Fos. Ca serait cool de voir @marclibbra, qui a joué dans les deux clubs, donner le coup d'envoi. Ou son fils @lucaslibbra, qui se fait presque tous les matchs des deux équipes... — Romain Canuti (@romcanuti) June 18, 2022

The Olympians finished second in the French top tier last season, trailing Paris Saint-Germain by 15 points.

They'd be expected to provide a sterner test than the opposition already confirmed to be facing the Canaries this summer, with fixtures against Dereham Town, King's Lynn and Cambridge United lined up.

Details of a trip to the German/Austrian border are still to be confirmed, with plans for an open training session and one match to take place between the Dereham and Lynn games.

Dean Smith's side will wrap up their Championship preparations with a double-header in Scotland, where they'll play Celtic and Hibernian.

The EFL season then kicks off on the weekend of July 30, with Norwich set to play away from home in their opening day fixture.