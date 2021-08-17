Five players Norwich City could sign to fill Premier League loan slot

Video

Published: 10:00 AM August 17, 2021 Updated: 10:21 AM August 17, 2021

Could Manchester United full back Brandon Williams be an option for Norwich City's second Premier League loan spot? - Credit: PA

With a return for Oliver Skipp now off the table, Norwich City have an extra Premier League loan to utilise and two weeks of the window left to source reinforcements. CONNOR SOUTHWELL takes a look at potential options for Daniel Farke's men.

Skipp's inclusion in Tottenham's starting line-up to face Manchester City on Sunday all but ended City's prospects of signing the midfielder on loan for another campaign.

City remain in the market for a full-back, central defender and central midfielder before the window closes. At least one of those is likely to be a loan addition, with their second Premier League loan spot yet to be utilised.

They are unable to sign two players from the same club after Billy Gilmour's arrival from Chelsea, meaning the second loan recruit would have to arrive from one of the other 18 sides.

Here are five options City could explore before the window closes.

Brandon Williams (Left-back) - Manchester United

Norwich are searching for reinforcements that can cover their full-back areas, few are better qualified and available on a loan deal than the Manchester United youngster.

Williams is understood to be a player Norwich are actively interested in this summer as they look to add quality to their defensive options. The 20-year-old is capable of operating on either flank.

Southampton have been credited with an interest in Williams but appear to have cooled their interest in the United ace after signing Chelsea youngster Tino Livramento.

The Red Devils must now decide where to send Williams on loan. That decision may be slowed down due to injury doubts to senior left-back duo Luke Shaw and Alex Telles.

Williams has played 50 games for United, scoring once against Sheffield United in 2019.

Could Daniel Farke tap into his friendship with Pep Guardiola to tempt him into a loan arrangement for Manchester City's Philippe Sandler? - Credit: PA

Philippe Sandler (Centre back) - Manchester City

Daniel Farke and Pep Guardiola share a friendship, with the multiple trophy-winning manager admitting he enjoys watching the Canaries in his spare time.

Whether City's boss could tap into that relationship to sign some of the champions top talent remains to be seen, but with the Canaries likely to utilise their final Premier League loan spot, it may be a route to sourcing top talent for a decent price.

With City in need of a central defender, one option could be Philippe Sandler, who has just recovered from an ankle injury that ruled him out of the 2020/21 campaign.

Reports suggest the 24-year-old is set for a loan move to Championship side Blackburn Rovers after penning a new contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Sandler spent the season with Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht in 2019/20, but made only 11 appearances.

Liverpool's Nathaniel Phillips (centre) has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield and could be a viable option for the Canaries in their search for defensive reinforcements. - Credit: PA

Nathaniel Phillips (Centre back) - Liverpool

Described as a 'monster' in the air by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, Nat Phillips looks set to depart Anfield after falling down the pecking order with Virgil Van Dijk's return from injury and the signing of Ibrahim Konate this summer.

The 24-year-old could be open to the option of regular Premier League football this season out on loan, with Farke joking that he would attempt to persuade Klopp to part with one of his defensive options as City continue to search for an option to bolster their backline.

Phillips filled in alongside Ozan Kabak during an injury crisis that stripped Klopp of his first-team options.

The Welsh defender made 17 appearances for Liverpool last season. After his debut against West Ham, Klopp told the BBC: “He’s a brilliant guy, smart guy, intelligent, everything."

Joe Rodon could be in need for extra minutes should Tottenham Hotspur sign an additional central defender. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Joe Rodon (Centre back) - Tottenham Hotspur

Norwich City enjoy a positive relationship with Tottenham Hotspur after a successful loan for Oliver Skipp throughout their Championship title-winning campaign.

Rodon featured inconsistently for Spurs under Jose Mourinho after his arrival from Swansea City in 2020 and impressed with Wales at Euro 2020.

Spurs are reportedly in the market for another centre-back after the arrival of Cristian Romero from Atalanta for a reported £50m. That will push Rodon further down and pecking order and there may be the potential for him to seek consistent football elsewhere should they sign an additional central defender.

Rodon is a central defender that would fit into Farke's desired philosophy and could offer a quality option for the Canaries in the Premier League.

Liverpool's Neco Williams is said to be available this summer. - Credit: PA

Neco Williams (Right back) - Liverpool

There's been plenty of speculation surrounding Neco Williams future this summer, with talk of a potential permanent exit from Anfield rife at one stage.

That hasn't materialised, and the full-back remains at the club with the clock towards the deadline ticking ever closer. The Welsh international could solve City's lack of depth in those wide defensive positions.

Williams was absent from the Reds squad that travelled to Carrow Road on Saturday and instead featured in a behind closed doors friendly against Aston Villa on Monday.

The right back has played 12 games in the Premier League for Liverpool, with the most recent arriving as a late substitute against Manchester United in May. Williams hasn't played as a left-back for the senior side.