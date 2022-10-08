Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Match reaction

'That defending is inexcusable' - City fans react to Preston loss

Samuel Seaman

Published: 5:27 PM October 8, 2022
The Norwich fans celebrate their side’s 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Roa

Norwich City fans during the Canaries' Championship match against Preston North End. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City were beaten 3-2 by Preston North End at Carrow Road, Troy Parrott's cross deflecting off Liam Gibbs to earn the Lilywhites all three points.

Kenny McLean found the net in the fifth minute of added time, but saw his effort ruled out thanks to a foul off the ball from Grant Hanley.

See some of the best reaction to the game from Norwich fans below.


















