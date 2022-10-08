STARTING XIs: City unchanged from Reading trip; no Cantwell

Starting XIs

Norwich City have named an unchanged starting line-up for their Championship meeting with Preston North End at Carrow Road this afternoon. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have named an unchanged starting line-up for their Championship meeting with Preston North End at Carrow Road this afternoon.

Canaries midfielder Todd Cantwell misses out on the matchday squad despite returning to training this week.

Summer signing Isaac Hayden is yet to make an appearance for the Canaries, with head coach Dean Smith refusing to put a timeline on the midfielder's recovery at his press conference yesterday.

He's joined on the sidelines by Adam Idah, whose exploratory knee surgery looks set to keep him out long term, and Jonathan Rowe, who is still doing gym work after suffering a stress fracture to the shin in the late stages of pre-season.

Dimitris Giannoulis is targeting a mid-October return from his ankle ligament injury, while fellow left-back Sam McCallum and the versatile Jacob Sorensen (feet) are not expected to appear until after the World Cup break in December.

Young winger Tony Springett missed training this week through illness, and is expected to train with the first team while featuring regularly for the under-21s this term.

Former Canary Robbie Brady starts for the unchanged visitors, with ex-Ipswich Town loanee Troy Parrott on their bench.

– Watch our reporters’ live reaction to the team news from Carrow Road in the video above.

– Click here to view our NCFC Live blog, bringing you minute-by-minute updates from Carrow Road, or access it via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device. Take out a FREE trial here to try out our subscriber exclusive debate and analysis.

NORWICH CITY (4-3-3): Krul; Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley, Byram; Gibbs, Nunez, McLean; Sargent, Ramsey, Pukki. Substitutes: Gunn (GK), Gibson, Hugill, Dowell, Sara, Sinani, Hernandez.

PRESTON NORTH END (3-4-1-2): Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham; Browne, Whiteman, McCann, Fernandez; Brady; Evans, Jakobsen. Substitutes: Cornell (GK), Hughes, Potts, Ledson, Johnson, Woodburn, Parrott.

REFEREE: Dean Whitestone