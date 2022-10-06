Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City duo nominated for monthly Championship awards

Samuel Seaman

Published: 10:08 AM October 6, 2022
Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his side’s 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has been nominated for the Championship's player of the month award for September. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has been nominated for September's Championship player of the month award, while Dean Smith is in contention for manager of the month.

The Finn's month was littered with goal contributions as he made two assists and scored three goals to kickstart a Championship season that had been underwhelming previously.

He first rolled Onel Hernandez in for a stoppage time winner at Birmingham, before netting for the first time this term in a 3-0 win over Coventry City.

He then tripled his goal tally with a double against Bristol City in the Canaries' dramatic 3-2 win over Nigel Pearson's side, seeing his shot deflected home by Sam Byram for the equaliser in a 1-1 draw with West Brom.

Also nominated for the award are Sheffield United's Wes Foderingham, Luton Town striker Carlton Morris and his fellow ex-Canary Patrick Roberts, who has impressed for Sunderland.

Smith's overseeing of a seven-point haul from three September games sees him nominated for the managers' award, while he faces competition from Birmingham's John Eustace, Paul Heckingbottom of Sheffield United and former Norwich captain Russell Martin, who is now in charge of Swansea City.

