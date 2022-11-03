PICTURES: City draw with QPR at Carrow Road

Gallery

Norwich City drew 0-0 with Queens Park Rangers in a dramatic affair at Carrow Road, keeping both sides in the Championship play-off places.

Onel Hernandez had the pick of the chances for the hosts, while QPR midfielder Chris Willock saw his long-range effort tipped onto the post by Angus Gunn.

See some of the best images from the game, taken by our award-winning photographer Paul Chesterton, in the gallery below.