Match Report
Championship
Norwich City
Queens Park Rangers
Match Report
CANARIES 0 QPR 0 - Key moments, ratings and stats
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City were held 0-0 by Queens Park Rangers in a dramatic affair at Carrow Road, a result that keeps the Canaries in the Championship play-off places by a hair after Watford's win over Cardiff City.
Onel Hernandez was left to rue the game's greatest chance when he drove into Seny Dieng's body late on, with missed chances by Teemu Pukki and Gabriel Sara meaning the Canaries went into the break level after a half they deserved to lead.
Norwich are now four points away from the automatic promotion places with Blackburn Rovers in second, while Burnley's win over Rotherham means the gap to the top of the table increases to nine points.
Next up for Dean Smith's side are the Millers, with only a home game against Middlesbrough between that trip and the extended World Cup break.
NORWICH CITY (4-2-3-1):
Substitutes:
1. Krul (GK)
Most Read
- 1 Smith using every trick in the book
- 2 Contract talks can wait for City stars
- 3 City announce festive fixture changes
- 4 'A Premier League squad' - QPR boss on Canaries
- 5 Smith takeaways: Rashica reports; QPR; January transfer planning
- 6 Smith refuses to be drawn on Mumba recall after Plymouth screamer
- 7 Chris Sutton: City must grab initiative in huge week
- 8 PRESSER: Norwich City v QPR - Sargent/Dimi on track for Millers
- 9 Follow live updates of Norwich City v QPR
- 10 STARTING XIs: Cantwell and Sara start for QPR visit
2. Aarons (on for Byram, 84)
9. Hugill
10. Dowell (on for Hayden, 84)
23. McLean (on for McCallum, 70)
25. Hernandez (on for Sara, 65)
26. Nunez (on for Cantwell, 70)
Head Coach: Dean Smith
Bookings: Byram (31)
QUEENS PARK RANGERS (4-3-3):
Substitutes:
13. Archer (GK)
2. Kakay
7. Willock (on for Dozzell, 57)
16. Hamalainen
18. Bonne (on for Dykes, 85)
25. Shodipo (on for Amos, 85)
37. Adomah (on for Chair, 85)
Head Coach: Mick Beale
Bookings: Iroegbunam (1), Field (48), Dykes (75)
KEY MOMENTS
1 – Iroegbenum's forceful challenge on Byram leaves the home fans baying for an early sending off, but the referee shows only a yellow.
10 - Cantwell plays in McCallum to cross from the byline and find Gabriel Sara in the box, but his effort is beaten away by Dieng.
11 - Chair saunters into the Norwich box before firing goalward from a tight angle, but Gunn parries clear.
13 - Ramsey is found with time to cross and picks out Pukki, whose effort is tipped over by Dieng.
18 - Pukki's shot is blocked by Dickie but spins back to the Finn, who hits the inside of the post from close range.
25 - Amos finds space in the box but fires well wide of the far post.
30 - Chair has a pot shot from range and sends it wide of the near post.
43 - Hayden gives the ball away to Iroegbunam to shoot from the edge of the box, but Gunn gets down well to save it.
44 - Cantwell charges clear after a QPR corner is cleared and goes down under a challenge from Chair, but the referee gives nothing.
Half time – Norwich City 0-0 QPR
63 – Willock charges through midfield with ease before firing a shot goalward that Gunn tips onto the post.
74 - Nunez looks for Pukki with his free-kick, but the Finn can't flick goalward and QPR clear.
90+6 - Dowell's corner finds its way to Hanley, who flicks the ball goalward but sees it kiss the post and roll wide.
Full time – Norwich City 0-0 QPR
PLAYER RATINGS
Gunn 6, Byram 6, Hanley 6, Gibson 6, McCallum 7, Gibbs 7, Hayden 7, Sara 5, Ramsey 6, Cantwell 6, Pukki 7. Substitutes: Hernandez 5, McLean 5, Nunez 4, Aarons 5, Dowell 6.
MATCH STATISTICS
Possession: 66p-34pc
Shots: 12-13
On Target: 3-4
Corners: 11-4
Fouls: 7-10
ATTENDANCE: 25,408
REFEREE: Andy Davies