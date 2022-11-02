CANARIES 0 QPR 0 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Match Report

Teemu Pukki shoots during Norwich City's Championship game against Queens Park Rangers. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City were held 0-0 by Queens Park Rangers in a dramatic affair at Carrow Road, a result that keeps the Canaries in the Championship play-off places by a hair after Watford's win over Cardiff City.

Onel Hernandez was left to rue the game's greatest chance when he drove into Seny Dieng's body late on, with missed chances by Teemu Pukki and Gabriel Sara meaning the Canaries went into the break level after a half they deserved to lead.

Norwich are now four points away from the automatic promotion places with Blackburn Rovers in second, while Burnley's win over Rotherham means the gap to the top of the table increases to nine points.

Next up for Dean Smith's side are the Millers, with only a home game against Middlesbrough between that trip and the extended World Cup break.

NORWICH CITY (4-2-3-1):

Norwich City's starting line-up for their Championship game against Queens Park Rangers. - Credit: Newsquest

Substitutes:

1. Krul (GK)

2. Aarons (on for Byram, 84)

9. Hugill

10. Dowell (on for Hayden, 84)

23. McLean (on for McCallum, 70)

25. Hernandez (on for Sara, 65)

26. Nunez (on for Cantwell, 70)

Head Coach: Dean Smith

Bookings: Byram (31)

QUEENS PARK RANGERS (4-3-3):

Queens Park Rangers' starting line-up for their Championship match against Norwich City. - Credit: Newsquest

Substitutes:

13. Archer (GK)

2. Kakay

7. Willock (on for Dozzell, 57)

16. Hamalainen

18. Bonne (on for Dykes, 85)

25. Shodipo (on for Amos, 85)

37. Adomah (on for Chair, 85)

Head Coach: Mick Beale

Bookings: Iroegbunam (1), Field (48), Dykes (75)

KEY MOMENTS

1 – Iroegbenum's forceful challenge on Byram leaves the home fans baying for an early sending off, but the referee shows only a yellow.

10 - Cantwell plays in McCallum to cross from the byline and find Gabriel Sara in the box, but his effort is beaten away by Dieng.

11 - Chair saunters into the Norwich box before firing goalward from a tight angle, but Gunn parries clear.

13 - Ramsey is found with time to cross and picks out Pukki, whose effort is tipped over by Dieng.

18 - Pukki's shot is blocked by Dickie but spins back to the Finn, who hits the inside of the post from close range.

25 - Amos finds space in the box but fires well wide of the far post.

30 - Chair has a pot shot from range and sends it wide of the near post.

43 - Hayden gives the ball away to Iroegbunam to shoot from the edge of the box, but Gunn gets down well to save it.

44 - Cantwell charges clear after a QPR corner is cleared and goes down under a challenge from Chair, but the referee gives nothing.

Half time – Norwich City 0-0 QPR

63 – Willock charges through midfield with ease before firing a shot goalward that Gunn tips onto the post.

74 - Nunez looks for Pukki with his free-kick, but the Finn can't flick goalward and QPR clear.

90+6 - Dowell's corner finds its way to Hanley, who flicks the ball goalward but sees it kiss the post and roll wide.

Full time – Norwich City 0-0 QPR

PLAYER RATINGS

Gunn 6, Byram 6, Hanley 6, Gibson 6, McCallum 7, Gibbs 7, Hayden 7, Sara 5, Ramsey 6, Cantwell 6, Pukki 7. Substitutes: Hernandez 5, McLean 5, Nunez 4, Aarons 5, Dowell 6.

MATCH STATISTICS

Possession: 66p-34pc

Shots: 12-13

On Target: 3-4

Corners: 11-4

Fouls: 7-10

ATTENDANCE: 25,408

REFEREE: Andy Davies