'They'll be right up there' - QPR boss on Canaries' promotion hopes after 0-0 draw

Interview

Queens Park Rangers head coach Mick Beale was pleased to take a point against Norwich City at Carrow Road, praising the team his side faced in their 0-0 draw.

The West London side kept the Canaries' at arm's length with the tie, which left them fourth in the Championship and City a place below.

"Norwich are a top team," Beale said post-match. "I'm a little bit envious when I see the people they have coming off the bench. In young Aaron Ramsey they have got a fantastic young talent.

"(Teemu) Pukki's top at this level - so sharp in and around the box. I was a little bit worried late in the game that they were getting the ball into him.

"You could see what they were trying to do, they were trying to go round the outside. We wanted them to go round the outside as well, so it was a good tactical battle in the game. I thought both teams caused a lot of problems for each other."

The visitors had chances to win the game themselves, but Beale was largely satisfied with the situation a point leaves his side in.

He continued: "We're two points ahead of Norwich now, and the longer we can stay there the better, because they'll be right up there at the end of the season.

"It was a good game. You always think a mistake might win it for one team, and you just don't want it to be yours (that loses). That's a really big point for QPR.

"With the crowd and the quality of player that they've got, they will put you under pressure. Seny (Dieng, the Hoops' goalkeeper) made two or three really good stops.

"Overall I'm delighted, but there's always things as a manager that you want to push on your team."

Much of the discussion around Norwich has focused on the atmosphere at their home ground, which has been criticised in recent weeks. Beale felt the impact of the home support on Wednesday night, however.

"There's certainly an expectation (from the crowd)," he said. Dean (Smith, City head coach) is aware of that, his staff are. It's a nice expectation that you believe that you should be up there and fighting for it.

"I know the expectation - you can feel it in the crowd. They're a good team. They won six on the bounce, then they had a rough patch, bounced back at the weekend. We're a good side, so they shouldn't turn their nose up at a point."