Match reaction

City fans react to QPR draw



Samuel Seaman

Published: 6:00 AM November 3, 2022
The Norwich fans before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich

Norwich City fans at Carrow Road for the 0-0 Championship draw between the Canaries and Queens Park Rangers. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City were held to a 0-0 draw by Queens Park Rangers at Carrow Road, as they failed to convert numerous chances against Mick Beale's promotion contenders.

Onel Hernandez had the pick of the bunch when he was sent through on gaol late on, but Teemu Pukki and Grant Hanley both struck the woodwork with Chris Willock doing the same for the visitors.

The result keeps City fifth in the Championship on goal difference, although results elsewhere and opposition games in hand mean their position in the league's play-off places are in serious jeopardy.

See some of the best reaction to the game from City fans below.





















