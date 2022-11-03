City fans react to QPR draw

Norwich City were held to a 0-0 draw by Queens Park Rangers at Carrow Road, as they failed to convert numerous chances against Mick Beale's promotion contenders.

Onel Hernandez had the pick of the bunch when he was sent through on gaol late on, but Teemu Pukki and Grant Hanley both struck the woodwork with Chris Willock doing the same for the visitors.

The result keeps City fifth in the Championship on goal difference, although results elsewhere and opposition games in hand mean their position in the league's play-off places are in serious jeopardy.

See some of the best reaction to the game from City fans below.

In spells, that was some of the best we’ve played this season. Unfortunately, it was still only a 4 or 5 out of 10 overall (being generous - our standards are now that low) #ncfc — George ⚽️ (@gf_ncfc) November 2, 2022

Really was just a 6/10 performance tonight wasn't it? Never really got going, almost like the thought was there but it didn't happen for the team. Smith is really not using these players properly and it's a real shame. One thing for sure is we need a proper winger in Jan. #NCFC — Matt (@matty6345) November 2, 2022

Thought we played really well tonight. Fast pace and lots of attacking intent. Then QPR worked us out after 20 mins and #ncfc had no idea at all what to do. No plan B. No excitement. No enjoyment. #smithout — Stu Colby (@StuColby) November 2, 2022

That was better. I wasn’t bored and I felt like we were actually in control of the game, at least for the most part. However, it was still at most ‘okay’ against a team that were very poor on the night #ncfc — Ryan Pearce (@RyanPearce5) November 2, 2022

I think people are forgetting the chances QPR could of scored too (Gunn was brilliant)



A point is probably fair and not the worst result. But we should be expecting better from the team/management. Still in the playoffs, that’ll do. If we’re there come May, Im not so sure #ncfc — Gabelli🔰 (@IanGabelli) November 2, 2022

We had chances to win comfortably. The performance was better. Expectations, including my own need to be much lower cause that squad of players is bang average. That falls on Webber I'm afraid and the bloke is robbing a living #ncfc — David Ball (@1985ballack) November 2, 2022

Definitely deserved at least a goal but Gunn also kept us in it at times. It is a struggle watching a side with no identity, I still don’t understand what we are trying to achieve! #ncfc — Curtis Pope (@Curtiss_Pope) November 2, 2022

I actually quite enjoyed that. It's as good as we are Im afraid. I personally think individually, this squad is capable of much better. I do not believe Dean Smith, and his tactics is capable of getting it out of them. #ncfc #canarycall — David Ball (@1985ballack) November 2, 2022

QPR better 2nd half, I thought we were a bit slow moving the ball, still big chances to win the game, Onel should score and Hanleys could go anywhere at the end! Even though QPR are above us it's 2 points dropped #Ncfc — Darren Huckerby (@hucks6dh6) November 2, 2022

I don't like Byram. Aarons hasn't been great recently but who has? Max offers so much more than sideways passing Byram (who gets caught out just as much as Aarons, if not more) #NCFC — Jack (@JField97) November 2, 2022

Second half was absolutely dire. Sideways backwards tepid passing and lacking energy and intensity after the foundations were laid in a strong first half. Not a hope in hell we go up under this manager. #ncfc — Ben (@BenM3011) November 2, 2022

I'm happy. City played well and created good chances. A point against QPR is not to be sneezed at, although it's disappointing not to have taken all 3 points from this game, as we did deserve to win. Let's build on this and move forward with positivity. #ncfc #canarycall — N i c k y W (@nicky_doubleU) November 2, 2022

It’s glaringly obvious, but that caliber of performance just does not get you promoted. #SmithBall #NCFC — William Hart (@MrWilliamHart) November 2, 2022

Bit much to expect a full 90 mins of decent football given how out of form we have been collectively and/or individually. However, some decent spells in that game. Both keepers made crucial saves. We did not lose. QPR are a decent team too. There are positives for sure. #NCFC — Dave Phillips (@DavePhillips75) November 2, 2022

That felt like the kind of tight game in the Farke seasons we would win with an individual moment of quality. Those flashes just aren’t there now #ncfc — Little Norwich (@littlenorwich) November 2, 2022

Angus Gunn MOTM by a country mile. The double save off the post and then the header was sensational. #ncfc — Daniel Emery (@DanieIEmery) November 2, 2022

So poor tonight from Gibbs and Hayden. Hardly showed at all for Gibson/Hanley and when they did, not once did they want to receive the ball on the half turn or in a tight pocket to split the lines. Offered NOTHING offensively or to build attacks from the back. #NCFC — Andrew Prior (@andy2005) November 2, 2022

First 15 was very good, rest was pretty bang average and that’s being kind. Also, our inability to finish chances will ultimately cost us the top 6. Under smith we do not go up. #ncfc — Liam✌️ (@LiamShaw1992) November 2, 2022