City fans react to QPR draw
Published: 6:00 AM November 3, 2022
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City were held to a 0-0 draw by Queens Park Rangers at Carrow Road, as they failed to convert numerous chances against Mick Beale's promotion contenders.
Onel Hernandez had the pick of the bunch when he was sent through on gaol late on, but Teemu Pukki and Grant Hanley both struck the woodwork with Chris Willock doing the same for the visitors.
The result keeps City fifth in the Championship on goal difference, although results elsewhere and opposition games in hand mean their position in the league's play-off places are in serious jeopardy.
See some of the best reaction to the game from City fans below.