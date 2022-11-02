STARTING XIs: Cantwell and Sara start for QPR visit

Starting XIs

Todd Cantwell starts for Norwich City this evening in their Championship match against Queens Park Rangers. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Todd Cantwell and Gabriel Sara start for Norwich City this evening as they welcome Queens Park Rangers to Carrow Road.

The pair are the only two changes Dean Smith makes to his starting line-up, with Onel Hernandez and Kieran Dowell withdrawn after featuring against Stoke City in the Canaries' 3-1 win on Saturday.

Young centre-back Jonathan Tomkinson drops out of City's matchday squad, with Kenny McLean returning from suspension to make the bench.

Top scorer Josh Sargent and left-back Dimitris Giannoulis are unavailable with calf and rib injuries respectively, but are both expected to return in time for Saturday's trip to Rotherham.

They miss out alongside Andrew Omobamidele, whose ankle injury is expected to keep him out until after the upcoming World Cup break, Adam Idah (knee), Jonathan Rowe (shin) and Jacob Sorensen (foot).

– Click here to view our NCFC Live blog, bringing you minute-by-minute updates from Carrow Road, or access it via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device. Take out a FREE trial here to try out our subscriber exclusive debate and analysis.

– Watch our reporters’ reaction to the team news as it drops in the video above.

Norwich City (4-2-3-1): Gunn; Byram, Hanley (C), Gibson, McCallum; Hayden, Gibbs; Sara, Ramsey, Cantwell; Pukki. Substitutes: Krul (GK), Aarons, Hugill, Dowell, McLean, Hernandez, Nunez.

Queens Park Rangers (4-3-3): Dieng; Laird, Balogun, Dickie, Paul; Dozzell, Iroegbenum, Field; Amos, Chair (C); Dykes. Substitutes: Archer (GK), Kakay, Willock, Hamalainen, Bonne, Shodipo, Adomah.

Referee: Bobby Madley