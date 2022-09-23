City's QPR fixture moved for TV

News

Norwich City's Championship game against Queens Park Rangers has been rescheduled to allow for Sky Sports television coverage. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's home game against Queens Park Rangers has had its kick-off time changed to allow for television coverage.

The Championship fixture was originally scheduled to be played at 7.45pm on Wednesday, November 2, but will now kick-off 15 minutes later at 8pm. It will be shown on Sky Sports.

The West London side have started the season positively and are currently occupying the play-off places in sixth.

They trail the Canaries, who are second, by five points. Last time Norwich played the Hoops, in 2021, they beat them 3-1 at Loftus Road, having drawn 1-1 at Carrow Road in the same season.

Dean Smith's side face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road when they return from the international break on 1 October, while Michael Beale's men face Bristol City at the same time.

City have eight fixtures scheduled in a busy October, having played only three times in September.