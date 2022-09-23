Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

News

City's QPR fixture moved for TV

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Seaman

Published: 4:09 PM September 23, 2022
Updated: 4:11 PM September 23, 2022
Yoann Barbet of Queens Park Rangers and Jacob Sorensen of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Champ

Norwich City's Championship game against Queens Park Rangers has been rescheduled to allow for Sky Sports television coverage. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's home game against Queens Park Rangers has had its kick-off time changed to allow for television coverage.

The Championship fixture was originally scheduled to be played at 7.45pm on Wednesday, November 2, but will now kick-off 15 minutes later at 8pm. It will be shown on Sky Sports.

The West London side have started the season positively and are currently occupying the play-off places in sixth.

They trail the Canaries, who are second, by five points. Last time Norwich played the Hoops, in 2021, they beat them 3-1 at Loftus Road, having drawn 1-1 at Carrow Road in the same season.

Dean Smith's side face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road when they return from the international break on 1 October, while Michael Beale's men face Bristol City at the same time.

City have eight fixtures scheduled in a busy October, having played only three times in September.

Don't Miss

Marcelino Nunez - adapting to life in Norwich

'In Norwich, my team-mates received me very well' - Nunez on life in...

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Scotland goalkeeper Robby McCrorie (right), Ryan Porteous and Kenneth McLean (left) during a trainin

Guide to the eight Norwich City players on international duty

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Kenny McLean, centre, warming up before Scotland's Nations League match against Ukraine at Hampden Park

Late role for McLean as Scots cruise to win

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
A minute’s silence was held for Roger Munby before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, No

Subscriber Exclusive

Chris Sutton: Worry about the Premier League when City get out of the...

Chris Sutton

Author Picture Icon