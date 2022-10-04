PICTURES: Frustrating stalemate for Canaries at Reading

Gallery

Norwich City were held 1-1 by Reading in a Championship battle that featured two of the top three on Tuesday night.

Captain Grant Hanley's rising half-volley five minutes after the interval did put Dean Smith's side in the box seat, but Jeff Hendrick levelled for the Royals 10 minutes later and neither side could muster a winner.

