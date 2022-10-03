'Nothing to fear' - Reading boss Ince delivers Canaries verdict

Interview

Reading manager Paul Ince has praised Dean Smith's Norwich City side, but believes the Royals can defeat the Canaries if they're on form in their Championship meeting. - Credit: PA

Reading manager Paul Ince has praised Norwich City, but believes his Royals can pull off a Championship upset against the second-placed Canaries.

City travel to the Select Car Leasing Stadium looking to extend their eight-match unbeaten league run, but they'll face a tough test against Reading, who are just a point behind them in third.

Ince's side have won back-to-back games having beaten Huddersfield 3-1 last weekend and Wigan before the international break, but they've struggled with inconsistency and have been beaten by three or more goals on three occasions.

The former Liverpool and Manchester United midfielder believes his team can be victorious tomorrow night if they're on form, however, despite the strength of their opposition. He said: "It will be a big level up, and that's why Saturday (defeating the Terriers) was so important.

"We're playing one of the best teams in the league that has just come down from the Premier League. We're without Baba Rahman and Naby Sarr, and maybe Andy Yiadom too."

The 54-year-old took the Berkshire side over last season when they were in relegation trouble, but kept them in the second tier before guiding them to an impressive start this season.

Norwich beat Blackpool 1-0 at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, with Teemu Pukki's goal the difference in a tight affair in the North West.

The Canaries are amongst the favourites for promotion to the Premier League this term and could go five points clear of third with a win, but Ince doesn't think his players have anything to fear when facing them.

"It's going to be a really tough game," he continued, "and when you're asking the same 13, 14 players to keep playing, it's pure madness, because we'll get injuries. But if we play like we did in the first half against Huddersfield then we have nothing to fear. We don't fear anybody.

"Norwich are not invincible, and who knows what can happen? It's important we go into the game with confidence."