ROYALS 1 CANARIES 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Match Report

Norwich City were pegged back to draw 1-1 with Reading at the Select Car Leasing stadium, with Grant Hanley's 50th minute finish cancelled out by a Jeff Hendrick goal for the Royals.

The hosts had the first chance of the evening, the dangerous Junior Hoilett picking out Andy Carroll at the back post to test Tim Krul from close range.

Hoilett's threat was a thorn in the Norwich side, and his crosses fizzed across Krul's box twice more before City fashioned a meaningful attack of their own, when Kenny McLean's centre was diverted onto the Reading bar.

The game burst into life in the second half, with Hanley's conversion from a Marcelino Nunez corner cancelled out by Hendrick's well-struck half volley.

City retain their two-point gap to third place in the league table, but squandered the chance to go top of the Championship after leaders Sheffield United lost 1-0 to QPR.

READING (3-5-2):

Substitutes:

21. Biuzanis (GK)

9. Joao (on for Carroll, 73)

11. Meite

14. Ejaria (on for Fornah, 73)

27. Mbengue (on for Guinness-Walker, 73)

32. Abbey

36. Craig

Manager: Paul Ince

Bookings: Hendrick (11)

NORWICH CITY (4-3-3):

Substitutes:

28. Gunn (GK)

6. Gibson

9. Hugill

10. Dowell (on for Nunez, 73)

17. Sara

21. Sinani (on for Pukki, 73)

25. Hernandez (on for Ramsey, 64)

Head Coach: Dean Smith

Bookings: Omobamidele (83)

KEY MOMENTS

19 - Hoilett's deep cross finds Carroll, who climbs above Aarons to head goalward but is denied by a fantastic Krul save.

23 - Jeff Hendrick's well-struck volley flies just wide after Sargent's headed clearance falls to him 25 yards out.

27 - Hoilett works the ball onto his left and fires a shot towards goal from inside the box, but Byram deflects it wide of Krul's post.

32 - Hoilett's low cross flashes across the box and just about evades Ince, who would have had a tap-in.

39 - Pukki nutmegs Loum and sprays the ball wide to Aarons. He slips McLean in and the Scot cuts the ball back, seeing his cross deflected onto the Reading bar.

Half time - Reading 0-0 Norwich City

47 - City counter and Sargent finds Nunez with room in the box, but he drags his first-time shot well wide.

50 - GOAL NORWICH (Hanley): Byram flicks Nunez' corner on and it finds Hanley, who clamly finds the side netting with his finish.

52 - Reading roar back after the Norwich goal and Hendrick finds himself in the box, but Omobamidele turns his cross behind.

53 - Sargent and Nunez combine and the former finds McLean in the box, but he's stretching and miscues the shot.

60 - GOAL READING (Hendrick): Norwich clear the initial phase of the attack but it falls for Hendrick, who chests down before volleying smartly past Krul.

66 - Carroll heads down for another Hendrick half volley, but he fires this one well over the bar.

77 - Tensions flare between Hernandez and Mbengue after a challenge on the touchline, and the Cuban does well to avoid a booking.

78 - Ince wriggles past a number of Norwich challenged and looks to shoot, but is thwarted by a last-ditch challenge from Byram.

87 - Omobamidele flicks Sinani's corner towards the far post, but it drifts just wide.

89 - City attack with pace and find Aarons, but the full-back's touch lets him down and Hoilett clears.

90+3 - Hernandez bundles his way into the box, but loses control of the ball as he looks to shoot.

Full time - Reading 1-1 Norwich City

PLAYER RATINGS

Krul 7, Aarons 6, Hanley 7, Omobamidele 6, Byram 5, Gibbs 6, Nunez 5, McLean 6, Sargent 6, Ramsey 5, Pukki 6. Substitutes: Hernandez 5, Dowell 5, Sinani 5.

MATCH STATISTICS





Possession: 37pc-63pc

Shots: 9-6

On target: 3-1

Fouls: 3-7

Corners: 9-4

Time added on: 1 min/4 mins

REFEREE: Darren Bond