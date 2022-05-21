Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

WATCH: City youngster scores stunner hours after release is announced

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Seaman

Published: 5:00 PM May 21, 2022
Reece McAlear, Norwich City

Reece McAlear playing for Norwich City's under-23s. - Credit: PA

Norwich City's Reece McAlear turned heads on Friday night, scoring a stunning free-kick for loan club Inverness just hours after the Canaries had announced his release.

McAlear has spent this season on loan in his native Scotland, where he's made 42 appearances and scored six goals. This didn't tempt City into awarding him a new contract, however, as they announced his departure yesterday.

The 20-year-old will be released along with Lukas Rupp, Aston Oxborough, Josip Drmic, Josh Giurgi, Nelson Khumbeni, Solomon Alidor-Hamilton and Olatunde Okeowo.

McAlear made one senior appearance for City, coming on as a substitute during 2020-21's 1-1 draw with Coventry City.

You can watch the free-kick in the video below.

Don't Miss

West Bromwich Albion's Cedric Kipre during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bro

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries interested in West Brom's Kipre

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Elton John is coming to Carrow Road. 

'No refund' warning to Spurs fans trying to sneak into home end

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Premier League match at Moli

Columnist

Ian Clarke: Time for City to end miserable season with a big scalp

Ian Clarke

Author Picture Icon
Over 10,000 Norwich City fans returned to Carrow ROad in the biggest event at the stadium since Febr

Fears Spurs fans may infiltrate home end at Norwich City match

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon