WATCH: City youngster scores stunner hours after release is announced

Norwich City's Reece McAlear turned heads on Friday night, scoring a stunning free-kick for loan club Inverness just hours after the Canaries had announced his release.

McAlear has spent this season on loan in his native Scotland, where he's made 42 appearances and scored six goals. This didn't tempt City into awarding him a new contract, however, as they announced his departure yesterday.

The 20-year-old will be released along with Lukas Rupp, Aston Oxborough, Josip Drmic, Josh Giurgi, Nelson Khumbeni, Solomon Alidor-Hamilton and Olatunde Okeowo.

McAlear made one senior appearance for City, coming on as a substitute during 2020-21's 1-1 draw with Coventry City.

