Rio Ferdinand believes the winter break could have a negative impact on Norwich City's quest for Premier League survival - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Successive victories may have given Norwich City hope in their quest for Premier League survival, but Rio Ferdinand fears the winter break may halt their newfound momentum.

A comprehensive win over relegation rivals Watford has boosted confidence among City fans that Dean Smith's men do possess the minerals to remain in the division this season.

Smith's impact is beginning to grow and his influence was recognised by the Premier League who have nominated him for the Manager of the Month award for January.

City's next Premier League game doesn't arrive until February 9 when they host Crystal Palace at Carrow Road.

Former Manchester United and England defender Ferdinand believes it will be three of the current bottom five who eventually succumb to relegation and has backed Newcastle United to get themselves out of trouble.

The latest reports suggest the Magpies are closing in on the reported £33.5million deal to sign Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. Ferdinand believes their activities in the window will help them survive.

"I think Newcastle will stay up and then do big business in the summer. I think they’ll go big in the summer," Ferdinand told his Vibe with Five YouTube channel.

"They seem to be doing it more meticulous and strategic and less gung-ho than other teams who have had money straight away. I think they add one or two players (during the rest of the window) who will make an impact."

That is the level of competition Norwich are up against in their own quest for survival, but with the latest images released by the club showing a return to training for Mathias Normann, many will be relishing the challenge.

For Ferdinand, City's survival bid depends on whether they can retain the momentum gained prior to the Premier League hitting pause.

"Before Norwich went on this run they’re on at the moment I had them as certainties to go down," Ferdinand admitted. "They’ve come out of nowhere but this break has killed their momentum," he continued.

"I think the bottom five are cut adrift. I’m going with Burnley, Watford and I think Norwich will get dragged back into it too.

"If this break hadn’t have happened I would give them a chance, but I think the break will ruin their momentum."

