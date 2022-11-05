'Really impressive performance' - City fans react to victory at Rotherham

Match reaction

The travelling Norwich City fans during the 2-1 win over Rotherham United. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City completed an unbeaten week with a 2-1 win over Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

Goals from Kenny McLean and Aaron Ramsey either side of an Ollie Rathbone equaliser secured a valuable three points for the Canaries at the New York Stadium, taking them to fourth in the Championship table.

See some of the best reaction to the game from City fans below.