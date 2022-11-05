PICTURES: Canaries beat Rotherham at the New York Stadium

Gallery

Norwich City secured a vital three points against Rotherham United at the New York Stadium, earning a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Kenny McLean and Aaron Ramsey.

McLean opened the scoring for the visitors upon his return to the starting line-up from suspension, before Gabriel Sara's loose pass was seized upon by Ollie Rathbone.

Ramsey reacted first to reclaim the lead just a minute later, however, after Josh Sargent's shot had been spilled by Viktor Johansson.

