MILLERS 1 CANARIES 2 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Match Report

Kenny McLean scores the opening goal for Norwich City in their Championship game against Rotherham United. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City beat Rotherham United 2-1 in a hard-fought contest in South Yorkshire, securing a vital three points and extending their unbeaten run to three games.

The Canaries weathered an early United storm to keep the scores level, Peter Kioso hitting the post before Dan Barlaser's effort curled just wide.

Kenny McLean then scored his second goal in three New York Stadium appearances to break the deadlock, heading into an empty net after Teemu Pukki's shot was deflected into his path.

The game petered out before half time but sprung back into life the other side of the break. Ollie Rathbone first drew the game level after seizing on Gabriel Sara's loose pass, before Aaron Ramsey tapped home when Josh Sargent's shot was spilled to him.

There were chances for City to extend their lead as the Millers pushed for an equaliser, but McLean and Sargent saw their opportunities go by the wayside as Dean Smith's side held on for a third consecutive 2-1 win in S60.

A vital three points leaves Norwich fourth in the Championship, with Burnley losing 5-2 to Sheffield United and QPR defeated by West Brom at Loftus Road.

ROTHERHAM UNITED (5-4-1):

Rotherham United's starting line-up to play Norwich City in their Championship match. - Credit: Newsquest

Substitutes:

31. Vickers (GK)

9. Eaves (on for Kioso, 54)

11. Ogben (on for Kelly, 45)

12. Kelly (on for Washington, 37)

21. Peltier (on for Hall, 54)

22. Odoffin

24. Humphreys

Manager: Matt Taylor

Bookings:

NORWICH CITY (4-2-3-1):

Norwich City's starting line-up for their Championship game against Rotherham United. - Credit: Newsquest

Substitutes:

1. Krul (GK)

9. Hugill (on for Pukki, 90+1)

10. Dowell

14. Cantwell (on for Ramsey, 70)

25. Hernandez

30. Giannoulis

46. Gibbs (on for McCallum, 87)

Head Coach: Dean Smith

Bookings: McCallum (84), Hugill (90+5)

KEY MOMENTS

6 - Norton-Cuffy's cross finds Kioso unmarked at the back post and he tries to squeeze beyond Gunn at the near post but hits the woodwork.

9 - City counter and Pukki finds Sargent who returns the favour, but the Finn's left-footed shot is blocked.

9 - Sargent is sent through by Ramsey and goes down under Wood's challenge, but the referee gives nothing.

10 - Barlaser strides forward and curls towards the far post, but his effort rolls just wide.

17 - GOAL NORWICH (McLean): Sara charges into the box and is tackled, with Pukki seizing on the losse ball. His shot is deflected into the air to McLean, who heads into the empty net.

23 - Aarons gets to the byline and squares for Pukki, who attempts a clever flick but sees it loop wide.

28 - Sara's corner finds Sargent, whose header flies just wide.

39 - McCallum controls Pukki's cross and half-volleys, but he doesn't connect well and drives wide.

41 - Barlaser's free-kick finds Kelly to head across for Harding to miss from close range.

45+3 - Norton-Cuffy strides into the box and flashes across goal, with Gunn's initial parry turned behind by McCallum for a corner.

Half time - Rotherham United 0-1 Norwich City

49 - GOAL ROTHERHAM (Rathbone): Rathbone seizes on Sara's loose pass before striding to the edge of the Norwich box and firing into the bottom corner.

50 - GOAL NORWICH (Ramsey): Sargent's shot is spilled by Johansson and eventually falls to Ramsey to tap home.

58 - Sara slips in Sargent, whose snapshot is saved well by Johansson.

60 - Aarons' cross appears to be palmed away by Rathbone inside the box, but the referee gives nothing.

61 - Sara's corner finds McLean at the near post and he flicks goalward but the ball spins wide.

69 - Barlaser's corner is met by Eaves, but his header is saved and held by Gunn.

74 - Wiles turns the box and is denied by a last-ditch Aarons block, before Norton-Cuffy's fierce drive is well held by Gunn.

80 - Cantwell seizes on a loose ball and tees up Sargent, but the American's shot is blocked.

90+6 - Ogbene tries a shot from distance but drags it wide.

Full time - Rotherham United 1-2 Norwich City

PLAYER RATINGS

Gunn 6, Aarons 7, Hanley 6, Gibson 7, McCallum 5, Hayden 7, McLean 8, Sara 6, Ramsey 8, Sargent 7, Pukki 7. Substitutes: Cantwell 5, Gibbs 5, Hugill 5.

MATCH STATISTICS

Possession: 52pc-48pc

Shots: 9-13

On Target: 4-4

Corners: 2-9

Fouls: 10-10

ADDED-ON TIME: 4 mins/6 mins

ATTENDANCE: 10,913 (2,099 Norwich)

REFEREE: Dean Whitestone