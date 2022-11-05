STARTING XIs: Sargent returns for City's Rotherham trip

Starting XIs

Josh Sargent returns to start for Norwich City against Rotherham United this afternoon. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City forward Josh Sargent returns to the Canaries' starting line-up for their trip to Rotherham United this afternoon.

Sargent's inclusion comes as Dean Smith makes two changes, with Todd Cantwell, Max Aarons and Liam Gibbs making way for the American, Kenny McLean and Max Aarons.

McLean returned from suspension to make a substitute appearance against Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday, while Sargent had been sidelined with a calf injury.

Dimitris Giannoulis makes the matchday squad having recovered from a cracked rib, replacing Byram in the City group. Marcelino Nunez also drops out of Smith's 18-strong selection.

Both Byram and Nunez are injury absentees, with Smith set to provide a further update after the game.

Also missing out are Andrew Omobamidele, who went off injured during the defeat to Watford in October, Adam Idah (knee), Jonathan Rowe (shin) and Jacob Sorensen (foot). All four are expected to return to first-team training during the World Cup break.

– Watch our reporters’ reaction to the team news as it drops in the video above.

Norwich City (4-2-3-1): Gunn; Aarons, Hanley (C), Gibson, McCallum; Hayden, McLean; Ramsey, Sara, Sargent; Pukki. Substitutes: Krul (GK), Hugill, Dowell, Cantwell, McLean, Hernandez, Giannoulis, Gibbs.

Rotherham United (3-5-2): Johansson; Harding, Barlaser, Wood; Wiles, Norton-Cuffy, Washington, Lindsay, Rathbone; Hall, Kioso. Substitutes: Vickers (GK), Eaves, Ogbene, Kelly, Peltier, Odoffin, Humphreys.

Referee: Dean Whitestone