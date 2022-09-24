'I used to clean their boots' - Fox on Milk Cup Canaries reunion

Interview

Ruel Fox may not have been part of Norwich City's Milk Cup-winning team of 1985, but he won't be short of familiar faces when they reunite on Sunday.

The former Canaries winger is set to play in Football Against Dementia's game between Ken Brown's Legends and Paul Chick's All Stars, which kicks off at 3pm at Carrow Road.

"I probably won't recognise some of them, said Fox. "They might have put a bit of weight on!

"I've still got close ties with Norwich. I do watch a few games when I can, so I do still keep in touch with a few of the players. It'll be nice to catch up with some of the ones I played with and some of the ones who were there when I was a youth boy.

"I was a youth player when they celebrated the Milk Cup, so it'll be nice to meet up with some of the players. I used to clean their boots - it'll be nice to see what they remember about those days!

"Norwich are always welcoming to me, nothing's ever a problem for them. If I ever say I want to come and watch a game they're always accommodating. It doesn't surprise me that they stepped up to host the game.

"When I can get down there I try and meet up with friends. I see Chris (Sutton) quite a bit, so we'll probably catch up over the weekend."

The game has taken plenty of preparation, but Football Against Dementia's Trevor Saunders believes it'll be worth it for an important cause. He said: "This is the most fantastic opportunity that we've had to showcase what we want to do and help people with dementia.

"We're so grateful to Norwich City for everything that they've done. For us to have been offered Carrow Road is unbelievable.

"We're just so looking forward to seeing the game. It feels like it's really laying the foundations for us to raise awareness and help people."

Tickets for Sunday's game can be purchased on the day for £10, with events starting outside the South Stand at 1pm.