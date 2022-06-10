EFL rule changes allow City to use five subs next season

News

Norwich City will be able to make five substitutions in games next season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

EFL clubs including Norwich City will be able to field five substitutes next season after a vote from the league's 72 members on the matter.

City were able to make five substitutions the last time they were in the Championship in the 2020-21 season, but the league returned to the traditional three following the Canaries' promotion.

That decision has now been reversed again, with teams only able to make those changes in three in-game windows. The number of players allowed in a matchday squad will be 18, meaning an adjustment for Norwich, who have been allowed 20 for the last two years.

Football League clubs also voted in favour of new financial regulations including the Club Financial Reporting Panel and the Club Financial Reporting Unit, which are designed to increase the league's ability to ensure that financial fair play regulations are adhered to.

There have also been changes to kit rules to increase accessibility for colour blind supporters. Teams will now be allowed to wear change strips for home games as well as to mix and match components of different kits.

Norwich's kits are expected to be released soon, with their first pre-season friendly coming against Dereham Town on 1 July. They'll then face King's Lynn, Cambridge, Celtic and Hibernian in preparation for the start of the Championship season on the weekend of 30 July.