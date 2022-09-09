Ex-City captain on shortlist for Premier League job

News

Former Norwich City head coach Russell Martin has been linked with the vacant Brighton head coach job. - Credit: PA

Former Norwich City defender Russell Martin is being considered by Brighton & Hove Albion as they look for a new head coach, according to reports.

According to The Athletic, Martin is on a shortlist alongside Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper, Luton Town's Nathan Jones and Bodo/Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen, who the Canaries considered after sacking Daniel Farke.

Martin is currently in charge of Championship Swansea City, but their stuttering start has left them in 19th place. He joined the Welsh club in the summer of 2021, after a lack of transfer business led to Cooper's hasty departure.

In his first season in charge of the Swans, the 36-year-old led them to a 15th-placed finish, having arrived from League One MK Dons, where he finished his playing career.

The ex-Canary was lauded for achieving third division safety in 2020, before the Dons finished 13th in his first full season of management.

Martin grew up in Brighton and was part of their academy system until the age of 18, when he joined non-league Lewes after departing by mutual consent.

He joined Norwich from Peterborough in 2009, turning his initial loan permanent two months later. He became club captain under Chris Hughton in 2013, retaining the role until his departure in 2018.

He made 308 total appearances in yellow and green, scoring 17 goals and lifting the Championship play-off trophy in 2015 as well as winning the League One title in 2009 and promotion to the Premier League in 2011.

The former Scottish international reportedly turned down the chance to speak to Watford last season, and said at a Swans fan forum: "My agent rang me two weeks ago and said there's a club that would like to speak to you. I said I had absolutely no interest because we are really happy here."

Speculation around a potential return to the south coast comes after previous Seagulls head coach Graham Potter left to take over at Chelsea, following the sacking of Farke's former colleague Thomas Tuchel by the London club.