'They have a really good manager' - Martin on City head coach links

Former Norwich City captain Russell Martin has dismissed speculation linking him with a return to Carrow Road as head coach.

One win in eight games has left current City chief Dean Smith under pressure, with reports suggesting that sporting director Stuart Webber would turn to Martin if the former Aston Villa man departed.

The 38-year-old is currently in charge of Swansea City, who have risen to fourth in the Championship table after a poor start to the campaign, where he insists he's happy.

"They have a really good manager, Dean," he said of Norwich. "I still know a lot of people at the club, a lot of good friends in and around the area, but that's as far as it goes. They’ve got a great manager in Dean.

"I've got no doubt that they'll pick up results again at some point soon so not really [paying attention to speculation]. We're in a job that we absolutely love with people we absolutely love doing it with. That’s the most important thing really."

Martin is set for contract talks with the Swans, with his current deal due to expire in the summer of 2024. He appeared to be under similar pressure early this term with Swansea struggling, but isn't keen to jump ship now the tide has turned.

“Our families are really happy," he continued. "All the time it's like that, we’re happy and enjoying it here, then all of that stuff is just noise.

"I'm sure it piques people's interest because it's a club I was at for a long time and Gilly (assistant head coach Matt Gill) is from there, but it’s exactly the same as when I was asked a few weeks ago about whatever job it was.

"We're really happy here and I hope we're here for a long time, and I mean that. The club have spoken about potentially extending our stay and all that stuff so we'll see how that goes. We're more than open to that. We would like that.

"That's up to the club to decide whether we’re doing a good enough job for that. It’s been 15 months of really hard work."