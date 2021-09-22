Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Safe standing set to be trialled in UK stadiums

Connor Southwell

Published: 2:41 PM September 22, 2021   
The traveling Norwich fans in the new rail seating before the Premier League match at the Etihad Sta

Safe standing is set to be trialled within the Premier League and the Championship. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Safe standing is set to be trialled in football grounds, with Premier League and Championship clubs asked to express an interest in a pilot scheme. 

Clubs have been offered the chance to submit an application to the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA) by October 6. If approved, stadiums will be licenced to host safe standing areas from January 1, 2022. 

In 1994 the law was changed to ban standing inside football grounds, after the Hillsborough tragedy that saw 96 Liverpool fans lose their lives after the disaster in 1989. A 97th victim was recently confirmed, with Andrew Devine, 55, unlawfully killed by the effects of the crush. 

Barrier seating has been developed to enhance the safety of standing within football grounds, combining seats with the opportunity to stand safely when installed. 

The SGSA, the body in charge of ground safety, permitted the use of safe standing in 2018. The Conservative government included the regulation of safe standing in their 2019 general election manifesto. If successful, safe standing could be permitted within UK grounds in the next three seasons. 

Norwich City have previously been at the forefront of a shift in the law, with the club campaigning for the introduction of safe standing as recently as 2018. 

Then managing director Steve Stone led calls for the implementation of rail seating in the Barclay End, but the government stood firm despite requests from clubs including West Brom to install the developed rail seating. 

File photo dated 08-08-2021 of Tottenham Hotspur fans in the safe standing seating. Issue date: Wedn

Rail seating has already been installed in some UK football stadia - including Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium. - Credit: PA

Speaking in 2018, Stone said: "It's something we believe would make Carrow Road safer and offer more choice to our supporters. We will continue to support growing calls from clubs and fans for safe standing."

That position was backed by local MPs and fan groups, although the club warned that over 50 season ticket holders would be required to move to another part of the ground. 

The club dispensed with traditional terracing in 1992 when the Barclay Stand was rebuilt as a two-tier structure and the standing area in the River End lower tier was filled with seats.

