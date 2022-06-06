Norwich City Q&A - with Samuel Seaman and Connor Southwell

Subscriber Exclusive

After the dreadful 2021-22 season, the news that investment into Norwich City may be on the way will be a welcome relief for many supporters. - Credit: PA

We may be between football seasons but that doesn't mean it's been any quieter in the world of Norwich City.

Canaries centre-back Andrew Omobamidele's new contract was announced this morning, with the Irishman extending his stay at Carrow Road until 2026.

Many expect the 19-year-old to play a key part in City's bid for Championship promotion next season, and this statement move suggests that the club feel the same.

There have also been developments in the story of Norwich's prospective investment, with the news that Mark Attanasio and associates are interested in Michael Foulger's shares.

What that means for the impact they could have on the club has been keenly debated among fans, and we'll be on hand to answer your questions on the matter this lunchtime.

With four days until the transfer window officially opens that's bound to be on the itinerary as well. Which areas should City strengthen? Who do they want to sign? Are there any current stars on their way out? Join the discussion at 1pm.

