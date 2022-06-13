Norwich City Q&A - with Samuel Seaman and Connor Southwell

Subscriber Exclusive

New Norwich City signing Isaac Hayden has been the name on Canaries' fans lips in the last week. - Credit: PA

Transfer season is ramping up and Norwich City are at the heart of it.

The Canaries made their first signing of the summer last week when a season-long loan for Isaac Hayden was announced, with the deal becoming permanent if certain performance-related criteria are met.

The Newcastle United midfielder arrives in a position City had seen as a top priority going into the transfer window, and they'll continue to look for ways to improve their squad ahead of the Championship season.

City are also closing in on the start of pre-season, with their first friendly against Dereham Town just over two weeks away.

Further details of their trip to Germany are expected to be announced in due course, with trips to King's Lynn, Cambridge, Hibernian and Celtic already confirmed.

With City fans' first taste of their 2022-23 squad coming soon, there's been plenty of debate around what that might look like. We'll be on hand to answer all of your questions on the matter at 1pm.

Nothing is off limits in this Norwich City supporters' debate. Which areas are the Canaries looking to improve upon? Who's likely to be at Carrow Road in September? Will we have to wait much longer to see new kits?

This is your debate, not ours. You set the agenda.

