Why Norwich City and Billy Gilmour are the perfect match

Connor Southwell

Published: 4:50 PM August 31, 2021   
Billy Gilmour of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture

Scotland boss Steve Clarke believes Norwich City is the perfect destination for Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City and Billy Gilmour are a match made in heaven, according to Scotland boss Steve Clarke. 

The Chelsea midfielder has started all three of the Canaries opening matches in the Premier League and it is hoped that the experience at Carrow Road will develop the 20-year-old into a better player for both club and country. 

Clarke handed Gilmour his international debut and included him in their Euro 2020 squad, the midfielder impressed with a man of the match display against England at Wembley. 

Gilmour, who has received plenty of praise since bursting onto the scene with Chelsea, will be exposed to a battle for survival at Norwich, something he is yet to experience in his senior career. That will, according to Clarke, make him a more rounded player. 

“It’s good to see Billy playing regularly,” he told the Herald. “Obviously, his team has had a tough start but their first three fixtures have been against top-six teams from last season. The more games Billy features in, the better he’ll become.

“Personally, I think it’ll be good for his development to play in a side which doesn’t have 70 per cent possession and all of the best players on the pitch. It’s going to be a good year for Billy in terms of his education. He’s a good player, he’ll adapt to the situation and learn from it.

“I’m hoping he’ll do really well for Norwich and really well for us. When he played for us against England at Wembley during the Euros he was fresh and his legs were good for 65 to 70 minutes and then they fell off a little bit.

“Going into this game, he’s had a full pre-season with Norwich and he’s played for the majority of the minutes in all of their games so far. He’ll be fine. He’s a great addition to what we already have in midfield.”

Gilmour is likely to feature in Scotland's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Denmark, Moldova and Austria during the international break. He will be joined in the squad by City colleagues Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean. 

Kenny McLean of Norwich has a shot on goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich

Kenny McLean is back in the Scotland squad.

It's the first squad McLean has been involved in since missing out on the Euros due to a knee injury. 

Clarke is pleased to have the City midfielder back in his squad, not just for his contribution on the pitch but also for his personality in the dressing room. 

“I’m always pleased to have Kenny in the squad,” he said. “He’s not only a good player but a good person to have around the group. Having lost Scott (McTominay) and Stuart (Armstrong) from that area, it’s nice to have got at least one person back in.”

