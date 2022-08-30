Ex-City midfielder set for Premier League caretaker role

News

Former Norwich City midfielder Gary O'Neil has been placed in temporary charge of Bournemouth following the sacking of Scott Parker as head coach.

He'll be assisted by Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick, after his fellow ex-Canary was dismissed following a 9-0 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

Bournemouth owner Maxim Demin said of the firing of the 41-year-old, who spent time on loan at Carrow Road in 2000: "I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us.

"Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

“However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a Club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. We must also show belief in and respect for one another.

"That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately."

Parker said following the catastrophic visit to Anfield: "I am not that surprised given the level here is far greater than we have.

"I feel sorry for the fans. I feel sorry for the players because we are ill-equipped at this level. This does not shine a light for me. There are players who are experiencing the Premier League for the first time.

"The touchline today was pretty painful and I could sense it was painful for the players as well. They need some help. We have been trying to get more quality in and there are a million reasons why [it hasn’t happened]."

O'Neil was signed for Norwich by then-manager and current assistant sporting director Neil Adams in 2014, helping the Canaries to Championship promotion before playing 29 times in the Premier League.

His first fixture in charge of the Cherries will be their home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, which kicks off tomorrow at 7:30pm.