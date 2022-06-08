Ex-England staff member joins City as set-piece coach

News

Norwich City have hired former England coach Allan Russell as a set-piece coach.

Russell joins Dean Smith's coaching team having spent the last 16 months as assistant manager at Aberdeen.

He told official club channels: "The opportunity to work with Dean (Smith), Craig (Shakespeare) and the rest of the staff, with the aim of securing promotion back to the Premier League, was a big draw for me.

"I know what the plans are for the club and how forward-thinking Stuart (Webber) and Neil (Adams) are. There are some really exciting and ambitious plans for how this club can continue to develop and I want to be part of that.

"The opportunity was really enticing. As soon as I spoke to those at the club about the role, it was something I wanted to straight away. I can’t wait get stuck in."

City head coach Smith was delighted to have brought Russell to Carrow Road, saying: "We’re really pleased to have been able to appoint Allan as our new set-piece coach.

"When I first joined the club, I spoke to Stuart and Neil about bringing in a set-piece coach. I’ve worked with them at both Brentford and Aston Villa and I believe that there is a lot of untapped potential for us in this area.

"Throughout football, there are only a select number of clubs working with set-piece coaches. I think it will certainly help us improve in this area and to be able to bring someone with Allan’s credentials to our club is very pleasing."

Russell was part of the Three Lions' backroom setup for their charge to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, where he was in charge of attacking play, penalties and set-pieces.

During his time with Gareth Southgate's group he worked with stars such as Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling.

The Scot appeared as a striker for a number of clubs during his playing career, including Hibernian, Hamilton, Macclesfield and Kilmarnock, following this up with a stint on Soccer AM and doing one-to-one coaching with players including Divock Origi.



