Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

PICTURES: Canaries held by Sheffield United

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Seaman

Published: 6:49 PM October 22, 2022

Norwich City squandered a 2-0 lead to draw with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, goals from Ben Osborn and Oli McBurnie earning a point for the Blades.

Teemu Pukki scored a first half double for the Canaries but missed the chance to make it a hat-trick with his 87th-minute penalty, which was parried comfortably by United goalkeeper Adam Davies.

See some of the best images from the game, taken by our award-winning photographer Paul Chesterton, in the gallery below.

Norfolk