PICTURES: Canaries held by Sheffield United

Norwich City squandered a 2-0 lead to draw with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, goals from Ben Osborn and Oli McBurnie earning a point for the Blades.

Teemu Pukki scored a first half double for the Canaries but missed the chance to make it a hat-trick with his 87th-minute penalty, which was parried comfortably by United goalkeeper Adam Davies.

See some of the best images from the game, taken by our award-winning photographer Paul Chesterton, in the gallery below.