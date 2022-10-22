'The mentality is fragile' - City fans react to draw with Sheffield United

Norwich City were denied an important win against Sheffield United by a second half come back from the Blades.

The Canaries had led 2-0 at half-time, after a double from Teemu Pukki in the opening 16 minutes. Goals from ben Osborn and Oli McBurnie earned the hosts a point, with Pukki missing the chance to score a hat-trick with his 87th minute penalty

See some of the best reaction to the game from City fans below.

October 22, 2022

October 22, 2022

October 22, 2022

Let’s be honest Norwich got 2 goals from an error & poor defending that had NOTHING to do with Dean Smith & his tactics. Up 2-0 & we should have seen that out but he got smarted & should honestly have lost the game. I see nothing to his game and he needs to go. #ncfc #canarycall — Roger (@RogerMallett80) October 22, 2022

Ref lost the game today completely, but we need to be a stronger side than that and not bottle this lead. That’s frustrating in the end, must needed 3 points that. #ncfc — Rob (@RobboZini) October 22, 2022

I want to like Dean Smith but the performances are so poor and there’s no belief from the fans at all. We should be battering teams in this league but we’re struggling every single game #ncfc — elliot (@elliotward_) October 22, 2022

Yes it was disappointing to let our lead slip but a much better performance and prob the best iv seen this season, need to keep those levels up each game #canarycall #ncfc — Shauny S (@ShaunNcfc) October 22, 2022

Feeling sick. Solely because we've just seen one of #NCFC's best ever strikers come close to a Hall of Fame performance and fall short due to a missed pen. No service, no support, no tactical head coach to create a system that benefits him and Pukki was, by some distance, MOTM 👑 — Sam Langan (@samuellangan) October 22, 2022

Smith getting a lot of stick again and in many ways rightly so but let's also look at the mentality of some of the players which being polite is fragile!!! They deserve stick as well. I'm fed up with it tbh!! #ncfc @NorwichCityFC — Mike Ward 🐟 (@mjtward19) October 22, 2022

Snatching a draw that feels like a loss from the jaws of victory. #ncfc — @flashnigel (@flashnigel) October 22, 2022

objectively, that’s a good point for us: away to the season’s early pacesetters, after a poor run of form of our own… I’d have taken a draw before the game, in the circumstances! And yet, our inability to hold onto a lead is still woeful. So disappointing. #NCFC — Kit Marsden (@manek43509) October 22, 2022

Should've won clearly, but could've lost in the end McBurnie missing a free header in the 6 yard box in stoppage time, this league is still shocking, get through Burnley game without defeat and then we should be pushing on and rolling teams over with Dimi, Hayden etc now #ncfc — καναρίνια (@les_canaris) October 22, 2022

On the plus side, the effort was certainly there and no sign of people not playing for the manager at this stage. Minutes for Hayden, plus Todd was heavily involved (which we need him to be) #ncfc — Dave (@davenoatte) October 22, 2022

So frustrating, away end was ready to explode as we waited for the penalty. Played some good stuff but players lost control, probably a fair result in the end.



Better with Dimi and Hayden there but they’re both not 100pc yet, need Todd in the 10, he’s really working hard #NCFC — David Freezer (@davefreezer) October 22, 2022