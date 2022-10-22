Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Match reaction

'The mentality is fragile' - City fans react to draw with Sheffield United

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Seaman

Published: 6:17 PM October 22, 2022
Updated: 7:47 PM October 22, 2022
The Norwich fans celebrate their side’s 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall La

Norwich City fans celebrate their side's second goal in their CHampionship game against Sheffield United.

Norwich City were denied an important win against Sheffield United by a second half come back from the Blades.

The Canaries had led 2-0 at half-time, after a double from Teemu Pukki in the opening 16 minutes. Goals from ben Osborn and Oli McBurnie earned the hosts a point, with Pukki missing the chance to score a hat-trick with his 87th minute penalty

See some of the best reaction to the game from City fans below.















