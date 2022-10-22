BLADES 2 CANARIES 2 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Match Report

Oliver McBurnie celebrates scoring Sheffield United's equalising goal against Norwich City in their Championship game. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City were held to a 2-2 draw by Sheffield United, despite having had a 2-0 lead at Bramall Lane.

Teemu Pukki's early goal gave the visitors the ideal start, albeit unconventionally, the Finn blocking goalkeeper Adam Davies' delayed clearance straight into the Blades net.

The 32-year-old doubled City's lead just 12 minutes later, firing a half-volley home after Anel Ahmedhodzic had failed to deal with Max Aarons' long ball.

Ben Osborn pulled one back for the Blades when he rolled Billy Sharp's deflected effort home, before Oli McBurnie tapped John Egan's header in to equalise.

Pukki then had a golden chance to win the game when Liam Gibbs earned a penalty, but his tame effort was saved by Davies.

The draw leaves Norwich in sixth place, while Luton Town will leapfrog them if they avoid defeat in their game in hand.

SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-2):

Sheffield United's starting line-up to face Norwich City in the Championship. - Credit: Newsquest

Substitutes:

37. Amissah (GK)

9. McBurnie (on for Brewster, 63)

11. Kadrah (on for Sharp, 80)

19. Robinson

22. Doyle (on for Fleck, 58)

29. Ndiaye (on for McAtee, 45)

38. Buyabu

Manager: Paul Heckingbottom

Bookings: Sharp (56), Heckingbottom (69)

NORWICH CITY (4-2-3-1):

Norwich City's starting line-up to face Sheffield United in the Championship. - Credit: Newsquest

Substitutes:

1. Krul (GK)

9. Hugill

21. Sinani (on for Nunez, 90)

25. Hernandez (on for Ramsey, 75)

42. Springett (on for Giannoulis, 71)

45. Tomkinson

46. Gibbs (on for Hayden, 75)

Head Coach: Dean Smith

Bookings: Hayden (45+2), Cantwell (45+2), Hanley (53), Giannoulis (70), Nunez (80)

KEY MOMENTS

4 - GOAL NORWICH (Pukki): Davies takes too long to clear and Pukki's block rolls straight into the Blades net.

15 - A cleverly-worked free-kick routine finds Sharp to acrobatically hook across goal, but none of his teammates are there to meet it.

16 - GOAL NORWICH (Pukki): Ahmedhodzic fails to deal with Aarons' long ball and Pukki controls before firing a bobbling ball into the far corner.

25 - Pukki controls and lays off for Gibson to half-volley from the edge of the box but he doesn't connect properly and it rolls to Davies.

30 - Sargent is slipped in by Ramsey after Pukki holds the ball up well. The American blasts at goal but Davies tips over.

33 - Brewster should score when Osborn's cross finds him 10 yards out, but his header flies over the bar.

41 - Norwood's shot is deflected by Hayden but Gunn gets down well to turn behind at his near post.

45+3 - Osborn's deflected strike is headed for the corner but stopped well by Gunn.

Half time - Sheffield United 0-2 Norwich City

52 - Fleck crosses for Brewster but he heads well wide.

56 - Ndiaye's shot is blocked by Hanley from close range before the Blades attacker blazes over from the rebound.

62 - GOAL SHEFFIELD UNITED (Osborn): Sharp's shot is deflected into the path of Osborn, who calmly dispatches from six yards.

72 - GOAL SHEFFIELD UNITED (McBurnie): Egan heads across goal and McBurnie taps in on the goal line.

74 - Ndiaye slaloms into the box before going down, but the referee gives nothing.

77 - Hernandez beats Baldock all ends up before rolling across the box for Nunez to lift over the bar.

79 - Sharp fires a volley over after the ball dropped to him in the box.

83 - Baldock cuts back for Khadra, but his shot spins harmlessly to Gunn.

85 - PENALTY MISSED NORWICH (Pukki): Gibbs is brought down by Egan and the referee awards a penalty, which Pukki misses.

90+4 - McBurnie thinks he's won it with a header from inside the six-yard box, but Gunn saves at point-blank range.

Full time - Sheffield United 2-2 Norwich City

PLAYER RATINGS

Gunn 8, Aarons 6, Hanley 7, Gibson 6, Giannoulis 5, Hayden 7, Nunez 6, Sargent 6, Ramsey 6, Cantwell 6, Pukki 7. Substitutes: Springett 5, Gibbs 5, Hernandez 6, Sinani 5.

MATCH STATISTICS

Possession: 54pc-46pc

Shots: 20-10

On Target: 7-6

Corners: 4-8

Fouls: 16-12

Added-on time: 3 mins/7 mins

ATTENDANCE: 30,035

REFEREE: Josh Smith