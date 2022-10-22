Match Report
Championship
Sheffield United
Osborn (62), McBurnie (72)
Norwich City
Pukki (4,16)
Match Report
BLADES 2 CANARIES 2 - Key moments, ratings and stats
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City were held to a 2-2 draw by Sheffield United, despite having had a 2-0 lead at Bramall Lane.
Teemu Pukki's early goal gave the visitors the ideal start, albeit unconventionally, the Finn blocking goalkeeper Adam Davies' delayed clearance straight into the Blades net.
The 32-year-old doubled City's lead just 12 minutes later, firing a half-volley home after Anel Ahmedhodzic had failed to deal with Max Aarons' long ball.
Ben Osborn pulled one back for the Blades when he rolled Billy Sharp's deflected effort home, before Oli McBurnie tapped John Egan's header in to equalise.
Pukki then had a golden chance to win the game when Liam Gibbs earned a penalty, but his tame effort was saved by Davies.
The draw leaves Norwich in sixth place, while Luton Town will leapfrog them if they avoid defeat in their game in hand.
SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-2):
Most Read
- 1 Smith takeaways: Promotion pledge; fan frustration; mixed fitness news
- 2 City fail in McLean red card appeal
- 3 Smith launches staunch City defence
- 4 PRESSER: Sheffield United v Norwich City - Sargent fit; Dowell out
- 5 Robin Sainty: Game days are starting to feel like Groundhog Day
- 6 STARTING XIs: Giannoulis, Hayden & Cantwell start
- 7 No blame game for City chief
- 8 Former Canaries striker handed 10-game ban
- 9 Follow live action of Sheffield United v Norwich City
- 10 City appeal McLean's Luton red card
Substitutes:
37. Amissah (GK)
9. McBurnie (on for Brewster, 63)
11. Kadrah (on for Sharp, 80)
19. Robinson
22. Doyle (on for Fleck, 58)
29. Ndiaye (on for McAtee, 45)
38. Buyabu
Manager: Paul Heckingbottom
Bookings: Sharp (56), Heckingbottom (69)
NORWICH CITY (4-2-3-1):
Substitutes:
1. Krul (GK)
9. Hugill
21. Sinani (on for Nunez, 90)
25. Hernandez (on for Ramsey, 75)
42. Springett (on for Giannoulis, 71)
45. Tomkinson
46. Gibbs (on for Hayden, 75)
Head Coach: Dean Smith
Bookings: Hayden (45+2), Cantwell (45+2), Hanley (53), Giannoulis (70), Nunez (80)
KEY MOMENTS
4 - GOAL NORWICH (Pukki): Davies takes too long to clear and Pukki's block rolls straight into the Blades net.
15 - A cleverly-worked free-kick routine finds Sharp to acrobatically hook across goal, but none of his teammates are there to meet it.
16 - GOAL NORWICH (Pukki): Ahmedhodzic fails to deal with Aarons' long ball and Pukki controls before firing a bobbling ball into the far corner.
25 - Pukki controls and lays off for Gibson to half-volley from the edge of the box but he doesn't connect properly and it rolls to Davies.
30 - Sargent is slipped in by Ramsey after Pukki holds the ball up well. The American blasts at goal but Davies tips over.
33 - Brewster should score when Osborn's cross finds him 10 yards out, but his header flies over the bar.
41 - Norwood's shot is deflected by Hayden but Gunn gets down well to turn behind at his near post.
45+3 - Osborn's deflected strike is headed for the corner but stopped well by Gunn.
Half time - Sheffield United 0-2 Norwich City
52 - Fleck crosses for Brewster but he heads well wide.
56 - Ndiaye's shot is blocked by Hanley from close range before the Blades attacker blazes over from the rebound.
62 - GOAL SHEFFIELD UNITED (Osborn): Sharp's shot is deflected into the path of Osborn, who calmly dispatches from six yards.
72 - GOAL SHEFFIELD UNITED (McBurnie): Egan heads across goal and McBurnie taps in on the goal line.
74 - Ndiaye slaloms into the box before going down, but the referee gives nothing.
77 - Hernandez beats Baldock all ends up before rolling across the box for Nunez to lift over the bar.
79 - Sharp fires a volley over after the ball dropped to him in the box.
83 - Baldock cuts back for Khadra, but his shot spins harmlessly to Gunn.
85 - PENALTY MISSED NORWICH (Pukki): Gibbs is brought down by Egan and the referee awards a penalty, which Pukki misses.
90+4 - McBurnie thinks he's won it with a header from inside the six-yard box, but Gunn saves at point-blank range.
Full time - Sheffield United 2-2 Norwich City
PLAYER RATINGS
Gunn 8, Aarons 6, Hanley 7, Gibson 6, Giannoulis 5, Hayden 7, Nunez 6, Sargent 6, Ramsey 6, Cantwell 6, Pukki 7. Substitutes: Springett 5, Gibbs 5, Hernandez 6, Sinani 5.
MATCH STATISTICS
Possession: 54pc-46pc
Shots: 20-10
On Target: 7-6
Corners: 4-8
Fouls: 16-12
Added-on time: 3 mins/7 mins
ATTENDANCE: 30,035
REFEREE: Josh Smith