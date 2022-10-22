STARTING XIs: Giannoulis, Hayden & Cantwell start

Starting XIs

Isaac Hayden makes his first start for Norwich City in their Championship meeting with Sheffield United this afternoon.

The Newcastle United loanee has made two substitute appearances in yellow and green but is included in Dean Smith's line-up for the first time, replacing Liam Gibbs in midfield.

Dimitris Giannoulis, Todd Cantwell and Marcelino Nunez start also come in as Smith makes four changes from his side to face Luton Town on Tuesday.

Kieran Dowell was ruled out of contention with laryngitis, which set in during the warm-up for Tuesday's game against the Hatters when he was in position to start.

Danel Sinani replaced Dowell for that fixture, and makes way for Cantwell or this game. Nunez replaces Hayden's fellow summer signing Gabriel Sara, who is absent from City's 18-man matchday squad.

Josh Sargent starts after withdrawing at half-time during that game with a contact injury to his upper leg.

Kenny McLean misses out after City's appeal against a red card in midweek failed. The Scot was sent off after a flailing arm caught Hatters defender Tom Lockyer at a corner, and will miss the Canaries' trip to Burnley on Tuesday as well as next Saturday's meeting with Stoke City.

Sam Byram doesn't feature after a hip injury kept him out of the Luton game, having trained in discomfort on Thursday.

Adam Idah remains a long-term absentee with a knee issue, while Andrew Omobamidele is unlikely to return before the World Cup break in November.

The same is true of Sam McCallum and Jacob Sorensen (feet) who are both now out of their protective boot but yet to feature in team training.

Jonathan Rowe is currently in rehab for a stress fracture to the shin, with Smith reticent to put a timescale on the winger's recovery.

NORWICH CITY (4-2-3-1): Gunn; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis; Hayden, Nunez; Sargent, Ramsey, Cantwell; Pukki. Substitutes: Krul (GK), Hugill, Sinani, Hernandez, Springett, Tomkinson, Gibbs.

SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-2): Davies; Ahmedhozic, Egan, Basham; Baldock, Osborn, Norwood, Osborn, McAtee; Brewster, Sharp. Substitutes: Amissah (GK), McBurnie, Khadra, Robinson, Doyle, Ndiaye, Buyabu.