'Sargent is an electric player' - Watford boss Bilic praises Canaries

Samuel Seaman

Published: 3:33 PM October 17, 2022
Updated: 3:50 PM October 17, 2022
Watford manager Slaven Bilic gestures on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match at Vica

Watford head coach Slaven Bilic has praised Norwich City strikers Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki after the Hornets' Championship win over the Canaries. - Credit: PA

Watford head coach Slaven Bilic praised Norwich City after his side's 2-1 win over the Canaries, singling out Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki for recognition.

Sargent's strike from the edge of the box pulled one back for Dean Smith's men after the Hornets had scored twice and missed a penalty in the opening 31 minutes. Former West Ham and West Brom boss Bilic was impressed by both the American and his strike partner, as he outlined post match.

"They can stretch you, Sargent and (Teemu) Pukki. Pukki didn't have a great game but every ball that goes to Pukki, even on the halfway line, you're like 'mayday!'

"Sargent is an electric player. He reminds me of Giggs; pace, brave and everything. I like him.

"In midfield (they've got) good players, good rotations. It's not easy, it requires a lot of communications because they play with five players inside. When they do that it's not easy, you can't man mark them. Sometimes you have to, but it requires a lot of communication. Good team.

"But to be fair we created a lot. We created a lot tonight, and they should be happy that they conceded only a couple of goals. But good team. They are there for a reason."

