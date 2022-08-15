Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

News

Springett returns in City under-21s' draw with Leeds

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Seaman

Published: 3:40 PM August 15, 2022
Updated: 4:39 PM August 15, 2022
Tony Springett will get more chances to impress in pre-season for Norwich City

Tony Springett (left) featured for Norwich City's under-21s in their 2-2 draw with Leeds United. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City winger Tony Springett made his first appearance since being injured in pre-season, playing 61 minutes as the Canaries' under-21s drew 2-2 with Leeds United.

Springett rolled his ankle in training the day before Dean Smith's side were scheduled to travel to Scotland to complete the final leg of their summer preparation schedule.

He's been included in first-team training since late last season, when his enthusiastic cameos provided a bright spark in a dark period for City fans.

He's now made three senior appearances for Norwich, whose development side he last appeared for in May's play-off penalty shoot-out defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Joining him in Alan Neilson's starting 11 was centre-back Jonathan Tomkinson, who made his senior debut against Birmingham City last Tuesday in the Carabao Cup.

The American scored an own goal to level that game, but has generally impressed behind the scenes at the Lotus Training Centre.

City came from behind twice to take a point at Thorp Arch, a double from Abu Kamara earning an entertaining score draw.

Most Read

  1. 1 PRESSER: Norwich City v Huddersfield - Sorensen suffers break; Pukki x-ray
  2. 2 Smith takeaways: City chief on market moves, Mumba recall and hangover talk
  3. 3 Byram key to City's left back injury curse
  1. 4 Smith braced for a late transfer window twist
  2. 5 WATCH: City summer departure scores rocket for new club
  3. 6 'Should be winning these games' - City fans react to Hull loss
  4. 7 Norwich grab the headlines on Premier League opening day - 30 years ago
  5. 8 Hanley adamant City are moving in the right direction despite Hull loss
  6. 9 No need to panic says City chief Smith after Hull defeat
  7. 10 Relegation hangover not behind City's false start - Hanley

Mateo Regatillo and Sonny Perkins got the goals for United, as Tomkinson played the first half before being replaced by Sean Stewart.

Leeds United: Christy (GK),  Drameh, Carole (Moore 86’), Mullen, Hjelde, Forshaw (C) (Gyabi 45’), Perkins (Allen 75’), Greenwood, Joseph, Klich, Summerville. Subs not used: Brooke (GK), Jenkins.

Norwich: Azaiya (GK), Watt, Shipley, Tomkinson (C), Warner, Brooke, Kamara, Riley, Dickson-Peters (Thorn 82’), Omotoye (Coker 86’), Springett (Duffy 60’). Subs not used: Campbell, Stewart. 

Match Statistics

Shots: 15-4

On target: 4-3

Possession: 62pc-38pc

Fouls: 6-10

Corners: 6-5

Don't Miss

Oscar Estupinan of Hull City scores his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the

Match Report

HULL 2 CANARIES 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
NCFC

Match Coverage

Follow live updates from Hull City v Norwich City

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City midfielder Marcelino Nunez struck a stunning second half free kick at Hull City

Expert opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Hull City 2-1 Canaries

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Jacob Sorensen starts for Norwich City at Hull City in the Championship

Starting XIs

Starting XIs: Hanley, Cantwell and Sorensen back for Canaries

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon