Springett returns in City under-21s' draw with Leeds

Tony Springett (left) featured for Norwich City's under-21s in their 2-2 draw with Leeds United. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City winger Tony Springett made his first appearance since being injured in pre-season, playing 61 minutes as the Canaries' under-21s drew 2-2 with Leeds United.

Springett rolled his ankle in training the day before Dean Smith's side were scheduled to travel to Scotland to complete the final leg of their summer preparation schedule.

He's been included in first-team training since late last season, when his enthusiastic cameos provided a bright spark in a dark period for City fans.

He's now made three senior appearances for Norwich, whose development side he last appeared for in May's play-off penalty shoot-out defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Joining him in Alan Neilson's starting 11 was centre-back Jonathan Tomkinson, who made his senior debut against Birmingham City last Tuesday in the Carabao Cup.

The American scored an own goal to level that game, but has generally impressed behind the scenes at the Lotus Training Centre.

City came from behind twice to take a point at Thorp Arch, a double from Abu Kamara earning an entertaining score draw.

Mateo Regatillo and Sonny Perkins got the goals for United, as Tomkinson played the first half before being replaced by Sean Stewart.

Leeds United: Christy (GK), Drameh, Carole (Moore 86’), Mullen, Hjelde, Forshaw (C) (Gyabi 45’), Perkins (Allen 75’), Greenwood, Joseph, Klich, Summerville. Subs not used: Brooke (GK), Jenkins.

Norwich: Azaiya (GK), Watt, Shipley, Tomkinson (C), Warner, Brooke, Kamara, Riley, Dickson-Peters (Thorn 82’), Omotoye (Coker 86’), Springett (Duffy 60’). Subs not used: Campbell, Stewart.

Match Statistics

Shots: 15-4

On target: 4-3

Possession: 62pc-38pc

Fouls: 6-10

Corners: 6-5