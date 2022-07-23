News
New City squad numbers for Idah, Gibson and Omobamidele
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City have announced a reshuffle to their 2022-23 squad numbers, with new numbers for Andrew Omobamidele, Ben Gibson and others.
Omobamidele takes on a shirt adorning a 1-11 number for the first time, moving from 44 to 4. That's been made possible by the departure of Christoph Zimmermann, whose vacant 6 shirt has been taken by the ex-Middlesbrough man.
Gibson wore the number when he captained the Teessiders, including in their 2015 play-off final defeat to the Canaries.
Also changing squad numbers is Adam Idah, who was previously 35 and now takes up the 11 shirt Przemyslaw Placheta vacated by moving to Birmingham City on loan.
Sam McCallum also changes to 15, having previously worn number 31. Jon Rowe adorned the 41 shirt for the City's trip to Cambridge United in midweek, but is assigned 27 for the upcoming Championship campaign.
Updated Norwich City 2022-23 squad numbers
1 Tim Krul
2 Max Aarons
3 Sam Byram
4 Andrew Omobamidele
5 Grant Hanley
6 Ben Gibson
7 Milot Rashica
8 Isaac Hayden
9 Jordan Hugill
10 Kieran Dowell
11 Adam Idah
14 Todd Cantwell
15 Sam McCallum
17 Gabriel Sara
19 Jacob Sørensen
21 Danel Sinani
22 Teemu Pukki
23 Kenny McLean
24 Josh Sargent
25 Onel Hernández
27 Jonathan Rowe
28 Angus Gunn
30 Dimitris Giannoulis
33 Michael McGovern
42 Tony Springett
45 Jonathan Tomkinson
46 Liam Gibbs