New City squad numbers for Idah, Gibson and Omobamidele

A selection of Norwich City players have changed their squad numbers ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have announced a reshuffle to their 2022-23 squad numbers, with new numbers for Andrew Omobamidele, Ben Gibson and others.

Omobamidele takes on a shirt adorning a 1-11 number for the first time, moving from 44 to 4. That's been made possible by the departure of Christoph Zimmermann, whose vacant 6 shirt has been taken by the ex-Middlesbrough man.

Gibson wore the number when he captained the Teessiders, including in their 2015 play-off final defeat to the Canaries.

Also changing squad numbers is Adam Idah, who was previously 35 and now takes up the 11 shirt Przemyslaw Placheta vacated by moving to Birmingham City on loan.

Sam McCallum also changes to 15, having previously worn number 31. Jon Rowe adorned the 41 shirt for the City's trip to Cambridge United in midweek, but is assigned 27 for the upcoming Championship campaign.

Updated Norwich City 2022-23 squad numbers





1 Tim Krul

2 Max Aarons

3 Sam Byram

4 Andrew Omobamidele

5 Grant Hanley

6 Ben Gibson

7 Milot Rashica

8 Isaac Hayden

9 Jordan Hugill

10 Kieran Dowell

11 Adam Idah

14 Todd Cantwell

15 Sam McCallum

17 Gabriel Sara

19 Jacob Sørensen

21 Danel Sinani

22 Teemu Pukki

23 Kenny McLean

24 Josh Sargent

25 Onel Hernández

27 Jonathan Rowe

28 Angus Gunn

30 Dimitris Giannoulis

33 Michael McGovern

42 Tony Springett

45 Jonathan Tomkinson

46 Liam Gibbs