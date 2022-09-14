STARTING XIs: Canaries name unchanged team for Robins visit

Starting XIs

Gabriel Sara and Kieran Dowell are on the bench again as Norwich City name an unchanged line-up for the visit of Bristol City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have named an unchanged 11 for their game against Bristol City this evening, with Michael McGovern's inclusion on the bench the only change to their matchday squad.

McGovern replaces regular deputy Angus Gunn, with potential club record signing Gabriel Sara in reserve once again.

City's last game was the 3-0 win over Coventry 11 days ago, with his side returning to action after Friday's scheduled meeting with Burnley was postponed as a mark of respect for Her late Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II.

Sam Byram retains his position at left-back with deputies Sam McCallum and Jacob Sorensen injured, but the ex-Leeds United man is set to face competition from first choice Dimitris Giannoulis before long.

The Greek suffered an ankle injury in the 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic in August, but is out of his medical boot and set for a return on the other side of next week's international break.

Also stepping up his recovery is new signing Isaac Hayden, who is yet to feature in a Norwich shirt after a week of pre-season training flared an existing knee issue.

Smith confirmed yesterday that Hayden was now working with footballs again, and could feature either for City's under-21s or in a friendly during the international break.

Adam Idah is out long-term through a knee injury, as are Sorensen (foot) and McCallum (metatarsal). Young winger Jon Rowe remains on the sidelines after a stress facture he suffered to the shin.

Former Norwich centre-back Timm Klose is denied a place in the matchday squad for the visitors, but Beccles-born Canaries academy product Chris Martin on the Robins' bench.

– Watch our reporters’ live reaction to the team news from Carrow Road in the video above.

– Click here to view our NCFC Live blog, bringing you minute-by-minute updates from Carrow Road, or access it via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device. Take out a FREE trial here to try out our subscriber exclusive debate and analysis.

NORWICH CITY (4-3-3): Krul; Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley, Byram; McLean, Cantwell, Nunez; Sargent, Ramsey, Pukki. Subs: McGovern (GK), Gibson, Sara, Dowell, Sinani, Hernandez, Hugill.

BRISTOL CITY (3-4-1-2): Bentley; Vyner, Naismith, Atkinson; Sykes, James, Scott, Dasilva; Weimann; Wells, Conway. Subs: O'Leary (GK), Williams, Martin, King, Semenyo, Tanner, Massengo.

REFEREE: David Webb