Starting XIs: Gibbs, Sara and Tomkinson make full City debuts in cup

Starting XIs

Gabriel Sara makes his first Norwich City start in their Carabao Cup first round clash with Birmingham City tonight. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Liam Gibbs, Jonathan Tomkinson and Gabriel Sara will make their full Norwich City debuts tonight, as head coach Dean Smith rings the changes for Birmingham City's Carabao Cup visit.

The trio's inclusion comes as Dean Smith starts just one of the side which drew 1-1 with Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Saturday.

Angus Gunn also comes in for his first start of the season after Tim Krul's two appearances this campaign, as do Sam McCallum, Kieran Dowell, Danel Sinani and Jordan Hugill.

Captain Grant Hanley returns from suspension after a red card at Cardiff City on the opening day, while Sorensen is the only Canaries player to retain his place.

Sorensen looks likely to feature in a different position, however, as Smith deploys a 3-4-3. New loan signing Aaron Ramsey features on the City bench, as do a number of regular starters including Max Aarons, Milot Rashica, Andrew Omobamidele and Teemu Pukki.

Norwich City (3-4-3): Gunn; Tomkinson, Hanley, Sorensen; Hernandez, Gibbs, Sara, McCallum; Dowell, Sinani, Hugill. Subs: Krul (GK), Aarons, Omobamidele, Rashica, Ramsey, Pukki, McLean, Sargent, Nunez.

Birmingham City (3-1-4-2): Etheridge; Trusty, Roberts, Williams; Colin; Graham, Bellingham, James, Chang; Leko, Jutkiewicz. Subs: Jeacock (GK), Friend, Woods, Bacuna, Hogan, Cosgrove, Campbell, Stirk.