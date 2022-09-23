City legends' messages ahead of Carrow Road charity game

Steve Bruce has sent a message of support ahead of Sunday's Football Against Dementia game at Carrow Road. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich City legends Ian Crook and Steve Bruce have sent messages of support ahead of Football Against Dementia's charity game at Carrow Road on Sunday.

The game will be contested by Ken Brown's Legends, led by the manager responsible for the Canaries' last major trophy, and Paul Chick's All Stars, in tribute to the former Norwich United boss.

Crook, who played for Norwich between 1986 and 1997, is currently based in Australia and will start a new role as technical director of Sydney-based side Manly United in October. Now-manager Bruce visited NR1 as recently as last Saturday, where he saw his current side West Brom draw 1-1 with the Canaries.

"I wish I was there to support this most magnificent of causes," said Crook. "The amount of work that people have put into this is incredible. It's a hugely important area for people to be aware of and it's great to see Norwich City supporting this along with numerous people within the game.

"The amount of people who have supported and driven this cause is brilliant. I'm in awe of what you've done. I wish you all the best. Have a great day, enjoy it. I'm sure you'll have a few laughs with some of the ex-players running around."

Meanwhile Bruce, whose Baggies are currently in the Championship relegation zone, said: "I would have loved to have seen the team of 1985.

"My memories are still with him to this day, especially the semi-final (when Bruce scored the only goal in a win over local rivals Ipswich), for obvious reasons.

"I don't think I'd be sitting here if it wasn't for Ken and the way he was towards me. He gave me my big chance by signing me from Gillingham to give the opportunity to play for a club like Norwich in the top league and play with good players. It helped me enormously, giving me that chance.

"I hope (the game) goes as well as it possibly can."