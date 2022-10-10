Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Ex-City defender axed by West Brom

Samuel Seaman

Published: 10:58 AM October 10, 2022
File photo dated 11-03-2022 of West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce. West Brom have parted compa

Former Norwich City defender Steve Bruce has been sacked as West Bromwich Albion manager. - Credit: PA

Former Norwich City defender Steve Bruce has been sacked as West Brom manager, bringing an end to his eight-month spell in the West Midlands.

The Baggies part ways with Bruce in 22nd place in the Championship table, two points from Middlesbrough outside the relegation zone.

The Black Country side drew 0-0 at home against Luton Town on Saturday, extending their nine-game winless run. Included in that run was a surprise point against the Canaries, when Sam Byram's fortuitous strike cancelled out Dara O'Shea's opener.

Bruce's coaching staff, Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Alex Bruce have also left the club, with under-21 coach Richard Beale placed in interim charge.

West Brom next face Norwich at the back end of the Championship run-in, welcoming Dean Smith's side to The Hawthorns on 29 April next year.

Albion currently trail the second-placed Canaries by 13 points, after a nine-game unbeaten streak propelled them into the promotion picture.

