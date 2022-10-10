Ex-City defender axed by West Brom

News

Former Norwich City defender Steve Bruce has been sacked as West Brom manager, bringing an end to his eight-month spell in the West Midlands.

The Baggies part ways with Bruce in 22nd place in the Championship table, two points from Middlesbrough outside the relegation zone.

The Black Country side drew 0-0 at home against Luton Town on Saturday, extending their nine-game winless run. Included in that run was a surprise point against the Canaries, when Sam Byram's fortuitous strike cancelled out Dara O'Shea's opener.

Bruce's coaching staff, Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Alex Bruce have also left the club, with under-21 coach Richard Beale placed in interim charge.

West Brom next face Norwich at the back end of the Championship run-in, welcoming Dean Smith's side to The Hawthorns on 29 April next year.

Albion currently trail the second-placed Canaries by 13 points, after a nine-game unbeaten streak propelled them into the promotion picture.