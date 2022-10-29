Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Match reaction

'Credit where it's due' - City fans react to win over Stoke

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Seaman

Published: 6:20 PM October 29, 2022
The Norwich fans celebrate their side’s 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Roa

Norwich City fans during the 3-1 Championship win over Stoke City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City brought an end to their six-game winless run with a 3-1 win over Alex Neil's Stoke side at Carrow Road.

Goals from Aston Villa loanee Aaron Ramsey (two) and Gabriel Sara take the Canaries to fifth in the Championship, despite a late consolation from Nick Powell for the visitors.

Read some of the best reaction to the game from City fans below.
















Don't Miss

NCFC releases their finances for 2020. Anthony Richens, Finance Director.

Interview

City chief Richens rejects supporter disconnect claims

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Anthony Richens, finance director, at the annual general meeting at Carrow Road. Picture: Danielle B

Interview

City finance chief on loans, Attanasio, January and local media approach

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
What will last longer Dean Smith or a mushroom?

Dean Smith or the mushroom ... which will last the longest?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Football club versus Burnley at Carrow Road.Dion DublinFor : Pink UnPhoto : Ste

Interview

'Stick with Dean' - Ex-City striker backs Canaries boss

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon