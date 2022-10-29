Match reaction
'Credit where it's due' - City fans react to win over Stoke
Published: 6:20 PM October 29, 2022
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City brought an end to their six-game winless run with a 3-1 win over Alex Neil's Stoke side at Carrow Road.
Goals from Aston Villa loanee Aaron Ramsey (two) and Gabriel Sara take the Canaries to fifth in the Championship, despite a late consolation from Nick Powell for the visitors.
Read some of the best reaction to the game from City fans below.