Webber 'unlikely' to make Chelsea move - reports

Updated

Reports have claimed that Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is now unlikely to be offered a position by Chelsea, despite talks with the London club. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is 'unlikely' to move to Chelsea according to reports, despite having held talks with the London club.

According to the Guardian, the Blues' owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital are currently undertaking a restructure of their recruitment department but have moved away from the idea of a sporting director and are not seriously considering Webber for any position.

The Welshman is understood to have been in discussions with Chelsea over a potential role in the new-look setup, but Boehly is reportedly now keen to go in a different direction.

The five-time Premier League champions are now close to hiring former RB Leipzig technical director Christopher Vivell, and Southampton head of senior recruitment Joe Shields is set to join up with the club in six months as director of recruitment.

Canaries head coach Dean Smith revealed that he hadn't spoken to Webber about the situation this morning, saying: "No conversations. I haven’t needed to. Business as normal as far as I am concerned.

"When I was making the decision originally to come to the football club I wanted to know the situation with Stuart and his future, because I had to be clear it was the right decision for me.

"Stuart was part of that. But I am not in control of anything Stuart wants to do now. That is down to Stu. In terms of the players, no impact at all. It doesn’t affect us on the pitch.

"I probably do everything not just with Stuart but with Neil (Adams, assistant sporting director) as well. Obviously they have different things they are working on at different times. But their office is next to mine so we are in and out. We work together quite a lot."

Webber has previously been linked with moves to Manchester United and Everton, but has now completed five full seasons in Norfolk, and signed a new yearly rolling contract in the summer after his previous deal expired.